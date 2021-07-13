Cancel
Lebanon, MO

Council approves new hotel study

By STEVE SMITH • SSMITH@LACLEDERECORD.COM
Laclede Record
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lebanon City Council has approved a possible study to help bring a new hotel to town. At its regular meeting Monday night, the Council agreed to enter into an agreement to pursue a hotel study from H&H Consulting, Inc. at a cost not to exceed $12,000, including $11,000 for the study and $1,000 in travel expenses. The cost will be divided with the city, REDI and Headley Enterprises each paying $4,000. The ordinance passed on a 5-1 vote with Councilwoman Sheila Mitchell voting no. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.

