COVID-19 cases continue to spike in county

In just the first 12 days of July, Laclede County has reported nearly 200 new COVID-19 cases. The Laclede County Health Department reported Monday that Laclede County is now up to 194 cases in July. The revelation was part of the Health Department’s announcement of 39 new cases between July 9 and July 12. Of those cases, 24 did not have a known contact with a positive case and are assumed to be community spread. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.