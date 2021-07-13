Cancel
New Canaan, CT

New Canaan man charged with wife’s murder. Albert Kokoth, 77, initially told police it was an ‘accidental shooting.’

By Jessika Harkay, Hartford Courant
 12 days ago
New Canaan man charged with wife's murder. Albert Kokoth, 77, initially told police it was an 'accidental shooting.' Hartford Courant

A 77-year-old New Canaan man who police believe is responsible for fatally shooting his wife in early May, was charged with murder Tuesday.

Albert Kokoth was initially charged with second-degree assault, second-degree assault with a firearm and illegal discharge of a firearm on May 6 after police received a call of an accidental shooting near Down River Road around 12 p.m.

Upon arrival to the residence, officers found Kokoth’s wife, Margaret Kokoth, “deceased as a result of the gunshot wound,” police said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner later confirmed that Margaret Kokoth was shot at least twice, once in the torso and once in the head.

“That the recovery of the two separate shotgun slugs and their wadding by the autopsy team, combined with the Connecticut State Police Western District Major Crime Detectives recovery of the intact slug from the wall and fragments from the ceiling of the scene on Down River Road, confirms that at least three separate slugs have been recovered,” police said.

Investigators later confirmed that the “initial claims by Kokoth of an accidental shooting were not supported.”

Albert Kokoth was charged and processed on a murder charge. He’s now held on $2 million bond.

Jessika Harkay can be reached at jharkay@courant.com .

