New public showers and changing stations open at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

The city of Virginia Beach recently installed four public semi-enclosed showers and changing rooms for surfers and beachgoers. The showers are located off 2nd street at the boardwalk. Previously, only outdoor showers were available. Photo taken July 13, 2021. Kaitlin McKeown/The Virginian-Pilot

When Sarita Rayna brought her three young children to the beach on a recent morning, she discovered a new amenity that will keep her coming back: New enclosed public showers and changing facilities on 2nd Street next to the Boardwalk.

“It’s made coming to the beach much more practical,” said Rayna, who recently moved to Virginia Beach. “We can all rinse off before we get in the car.”

The showers opened in mid-June — a couple of weeks behind schedule — because some of the material arrived later than planned as a result of the pandemic, said city project manager Rick Martinec.

Outdoor shower poles have been on the Boardwalk for years, but the new enclosed showers that offer privacy are the city’s first.

Tourists want more public restrooms and changing facilities in the resort area, according to the Convention & Visitors Bureau. Public restrooms are on 2nd, 17th, 24th, 30th and 31st streets. But it’s illegal in Virginia Beach to undress or put on a bathing suit in a public restroom.

The outdoor showers were built on city property and cost $210,000. It’s the first phase of a $2.25 million project to upgrade and add new restroom facilities in the resort area.

The structure faces the Boardwalk and features four shower stalls, including one accessible for people with disabilities. A surfboard rack is available on one end. Each stall has a door that locks and a bench.

“It’s great for privacy,” said Maggie Johns of Connecticut who was visiting family in Virginia Beach and used one of the shower stalls to change with her 2-year-old niece in tow.

City custodial staff opens the facility at 6 a.m. and closes it at midnight, Martinec said.

A new restroom facility for the resort area is currently being designed and will resemble the shower building, according to city planner Emily Archer. The location is still being determined, she said.

Construction could begin this winter and be completed by next summer, Martinec said.

Stacy Parker, 757-222-5125, stacy.parker@pilotonline.com