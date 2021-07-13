Cancel
Lumberton, NC

Blood scheduled in Lumberton to help Red Cross address shortage

By Staff report
The Robesonian
RALEIGH — A blood drive has been scheduled for later this month in Lumberton to help combat the continuing shortage of blood and platelets needed to help patients relying on lifesaving transfusions.

The blood drive in Lumberton is to take place 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 29 at Hyde Park Baptist Church, which is located at 301 Roberts Ave.

Right now, the Red Cross needs to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to meet current demand as hospitals respond to an unusually high number of traumas and emergency room visits, organ transplants and elective surgeries.

To thank donors who help refuel the blood and platelet supply this month, all who come to give July 7-31 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card via email and will also receive automatic entry for a chance to win gas for a year — a $5,000 value, according to the Red Cross. More information and details are available at rcblood.org/fuel . Also, all those who come to donate throughout the entire month of July will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm. To learn more, visit rcblood.org/CedarFair.

Schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility.

