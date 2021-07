You would think that after basically two years of trouble with the city of Chicago and numerous lawsuits that Windy City Rehab's Alison Victoria and Donovan Eckhardt would be nearing the end of both their legal partnership and all of the outstanding legal action against them. Unfortunately, the former HGTV co-hosts have now seen yet another lawsuit filed that involves one of the homes they renovated for the hit show as they attempt to dissolve their many joint businesses.