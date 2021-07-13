Dustin Poirier opens as favorite over UFC champ Charles Oliveira in title fight
Hot on the heels of another masterful performance, Dustin Poirier is favored to be the next undisputed UFC lightweight champion. Opening lines from SportsBetting.ag have Poirier as a -180 favorite to unseat current champ Charles Oliveira in a title fight expected to take place in the near future. Oliveira, who captured the vacant title at UFC 262 by stopping Michael Chandler, is a +155 underdog.www.mmafighting.com
Comments / 0