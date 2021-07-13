Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

‘Face Maker AI’ Transforms Doodles Into Freaky Human Portraits In Real-Time

By Mikelle Leow
Design Taxi
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFew are born to be portrait artists, but with AI as your steady hand, you can (almost) be one. Massless Media API has created a ‘Face Maker AI’ tool that instantly turns your MS Paint-esque face doodles into nearly photorealistic imagery. Keyword: nearly, because it occasionally yields some freakish results, like warped eyes or strange haircuts your barber wouldn’t think twice about shaving off.

designtaxi.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Picasso
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freaky#Ai#That Face#Art#Design#Massless Media Api#Ms Paint#Face Maker Ai#Boing Boing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Arts
Related
SoftwareDesign Taxi

AI Can ‘Paint’ Entire Surreal 3D Artworks With Only A Word Of Your Choice

Enter another addition to the ever-growing list of things that could become fully automated, including nails and boba: art. Specifically, pieces that can be created with just a simple phrase or sentence. Even more specifically, pieces created using image-classifying software enhanced by hackers. In January, OpenAI announced the introduction of...
Softwaredigitalcameraworld.com

Add "Portrait Bokeh" to your photographs with new Luminar AI update

Skylum is set to improve its Lumiar AI photo-editing software with the fourth round of updates next week – and this one will bring Portrait Bokeh mode. Luminar AI, for those who don’t know, is an impressive piece of photo editing software with a focus on using AI-driven effects and templates to automatically analyze images and offer the best editing suggestions. It’s designed to take some of the repetition out of editing images – you can read our full Luminar AI review to get an idea of how we rated it (though bear in mind we were working with an earlier version at time of writing).
Technologybiometricupdate.com

Real-time text search technique wins patent for face images lacking tags

A little-known startup in Arizona has been granted a U.S. patent for a neural network capable of searching facial images on live video feeds, in real time, using text queries and without data-labeling. In its announcement of the patent, AlgoFace says its edge-based biometric facial analysis software enables searches without...
TechnologyItproportal

Managing the human element of digital transformation: overcoming cultural obstacles

Digital transformation is by no means a new concept. Restructuring an organization’s business model to integrate digital technology into all areas is well recorded as improving efficiency and agility at every level. However, despite its longevity as a goal for businesses, many struggle to understand the concept thoroughly and implement it successfully, in a sustainable way. Whilst Gartner reported that 69 percent of boards of directors accelerated digital business initiatives in 2020 due to Covid-19 disruption, McKinsey’s study from 2018 found that only 16 percent of digital transformations resulted in successfully improved performance.
SoftwareElectronicsWeekly.com

Design kit for touchscreen human-IoT interfaces

Adlink has teamed up with Candera to provide a way to create touchscreen user interfaces for IoT applications – demonstrating it with a 2D – 3D washing machine GUI (graphical user interface). The tools are Adlink’s Rockchip PX30 SoC based I-PI Smarc IoT prototyping platform and Candara’s CGI Studio. “Intuitive...
LifestyleDesign Taxi

‘Satan Shoes’ Maker MSCHF Releases Collectible Figures Of Dead Gadgets

Many hardware startups innovate and produce, but their products just don’t land, and the companies retreat back to square one. Some, however, don’t get to shy away silently. To commemorate this, Brooklyn-based art collective MSCHF—yes, the one responsible for the ‘Satan Shoes’—has released a set of five vinyl figurines, a...
RestaurantsDesign Taxi

Abandoned McDonald’s Stuck In The 1980s Astounds With Its Nostalgic Fixtures

From its menus to its advertising, service, and even its prices, McDonald’s isn’t shy to innovate or change. So you can imagine people’s surprise as they stumbled upon an abandoned restaurant filled with branding and furniture that belong. in the past. Urban explorer @triangleofmass, who generally focuses on exploring abandoned...
MuseumsDesign Taxi

Tate Modern Turns Into Vaccine Clinic With Art On The Side As UK Reopens

In this time of solace, museums have opened up their spaces to get as many people vaccinated quickly as possible. With the UK officially reopening on July 19, the Tate Modern is the latest to transform itself into a mass walk-in vaccine site. And just like any other cultural experience pre-COVID, you’ll come out of the institution’s doors feeling enriched.
ArtsDesign Taxi

‘Helvetica Now Variable’ Brings A Million Ways To Use Helvetica In Just 1 File

Monotype has introduced ‘Helvetica Now’ Variable, a new state-of-the-art font file offering over a million Helvetica Now styles. Following the release of Helvetica Now in 2019, the new Variable font allows designers to mix and match different weights, optical sizes, and new compressed and condensed widths to their fancy. As...
WildlifePosted by
LiveScience

Humans are the real monsters in gory new shark documentary

For decades, scary movies have depicted sharks as little more than toothy, voracious eating machines, relentlessly pursuing (and devouring) human victims. But in reality, it's humans who have an insatiable appetite for sharks. A new documentary explores the grim, bloody and highly profitable business of hunting and killing these ocean predators, threatening many species with extinction.
Technologyarxiv.org

Tsformer: Time series Transformer for tourism demand forecasting

AI-based methods have been widely applied to tourism demand forecasting. However, current AI-based methods are short of the ability to process long-term dependency, and most of them lack interpretability. The Transformer used initially for machine translation shows an incredible ability to long-term dependency processing. Based on the Transformer, we proposed a time series Transformer (Tsformer) with Encoder-Decoder architecture for tourism demand forecasting. The proposed Tsformer encodes long-term dependency with encoder, captures short-term dependency with decoder, and simplifies the attention interactions under the premise of highlighting dominant attention through a series of attention masking mechanisms. These improvements make the multi-head attention mechanism process the input sequence according to the time relationship, contributing to better interpretability. What's more, the context processing ability of the Encoder-Decoder architecture allows adopting the calendar of days to be forecasted to enhance the forecasting performance. Experiments conducted on the Jiuzhaigou valley and Siguniang mountain tourism demand datasets with other nine baseline methods indicate that the proposed Tsformer outperformed all baseline models in the short-term and long-term tourism demand forecasting tasks. Moreover, ablation studies demonstrate that the adoption of the calendar of days to be forecasted contributes to the forecasting performance of the proposed Tsformer. For better interpretability, the attention weight matrix visualization is performed. It indicates that the Tsformer concentrates on seasonal features and days close to days to be forecast in short-term forecasting.
TechnologyVentureBeat

Announcing the winners of the Women in AI Awards at Transform 2021

One of the goals of Transform 2021 is to bring a broad variety of expertise, views, and experiences to the stage — virtual this year — to illustrate all the different ways AI is changing the world. As part of VentureBeat’s commitment to supporting diversity and inclusion in AI, that also means being mindful of who is being represented on the panels and talks.
Cell PhonesDesign Taxi

Google Introduces Scrolling Screenshots, In-Phone Search Engine In Android 12

Google has just announced that the third beta of Android 12 is available for download, and it looks set to be the company’s biggest OS release in a few years. The first beta introduced some major design changes, like new animations. Then, a privacy dashboard and updated WiFi UX came in the second. Now, in the freshly released third beta, three major changes are: scrolling screenshots, improved auto-rotate using face detection, and AppSearch.
ScienceDesign Taxi

Quick Word Test Newly Designed By Scientists Shows How Creative You Are

Assessing creativity isn’t easy to do without bias, but a team of researchers might have just designed a test that determines this “objectively and automatically.”. The best part? As opposed to existing versions, this new evaluation only takes a couple of minutes. “Many people complete it in under two minutes,” Jay Olson, a postdoctoral fellow at Harvard University who developed the test, shared in a statement obtained by CNN.
BusinessDesign Taxi

Amazon Granted Federal Consent To Develop Sensors That Monitor Consumers’ Sleep

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has granted Amazon the permission to create and manufacture a contactless device to monitor people’s sleep. In January, an exclusive article by Insider reported that an Alexa-powered device by Amazon was in the works, aiming to detect and track sleep apnea. In order to do this, the company would need to use a “Radar Sensor” operating “at higher power levels than currently allowed."
Economybcg.com

Transform for Resilience: An Imperative for Good Times Too

During the COVID-19 crisis, resilience rose to the top of the strategic agenda, and many leaders also indicated a desire to extract lessons to increase preparedness for future crises. Our research indicates that resilience, although less emphasized in stable periods, creates significant value and does so well beyond times of crisis. Nearly two-thirds of long-run outperformers do better than peers in response to shocks.
TechnologyVentureBeat

AI leaders talk intersectionality, microaggressions, and more at Transform Women in AI Breakfast

At VentureBeat’s third annual Women in AI Breakfast at Transform 2021, leaders in AI and machine learning across industries came together to discuss some of the most urgent questions in the tech sector today, including what responsible AI and engineering means, and the roles and responsibilities of corporates, academia, governments, and society as a whole in getting more diverse voices into the tech sector, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy