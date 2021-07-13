SMART OK’d to take over North Bay freight rail
Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit (SMART) has been cleared by regulators to take control of freight operations along North Bay tracks from the Northwestern Pacific Railroad Co. The Surface Transportation Board (STB) agreed last month to allow Northwestern Pacific discontinue service over approximately 87.65 miles of rail line in Marin, Napa and Sonoma counties. The commuter rail line took over that control on Sunday.www.northbaybusinessjournal.com
