Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sonoma, CA

SMART OK’d to take over North Bay freight rail

By NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
northbaybusinessjournal.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit (SMART) has been cleared by regulators to take control of freight operations along North Bay tracks from the Northwestern Pacific Railroad Co. The Surface Transportation Board (STB) agreed last month to allow Northwestern Pacific discontinue service over approximately 87.65 miles of rail line in Marin, Napa and Sonoma counties. The commuter rail line took over that control on Sunday.

www.northbaybusinessjournal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marin County, CA
Traffic
County
Sonoma County, CA
City
Napa, CA
County
Marin County, CA
Sonoma, CA
Traffic
Sonoma County, CA
Traffic
City
Sonoma, CA
Napa, CA
Traffic
City
Larkspur, CA
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freight Rail#Rail Service#North Bay#Commuter Rail#Sonoma Marin Area#Stb#Northwestern Pacific#Trac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Rail Transport
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Tunisian president ousts government in move critics call a coup

TUNIS, July 25 (Reuters) - Tunisia's president dismissed the government and froze parliament on Sunday in a dramatic escalation of a political crisis that his opponents labelled a coup, calling their own supporters to come onto the streets in protest. President Kais Saied said he would assume executive authority with...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

At least 130 dead as severe flooding hits India

At least 130 are dead after severe flooding in India, officials in the country said on Saturday. Around 136 people are confirmed to be dead after monsoon rain hit the country causing massive flooding and landslides, officials said, CNN reported. One landslide in the country went through a small village...
SportsABC News

Japan's Horigome wins first ever Olympic skateboard gold

TOKYO -- Yuto Horigome won the first ever skateboarding competition at the Olympic Games, taking gold in men’s street on Sunday in the city where he learned to skate as a kid and where his sport is often frowned upon. The first skateboarding silver went to Brazilian Kelvin Hoefler, who...

Comments / 0

Community Policy