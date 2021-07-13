Economic Development Director On Art Initiative

Artwork is now on display in downtown Greenville windows of vacant buildings. City Economic Development Director Mark Sargis talked to WGEL about the initiative, noting officials have been talking about redevelopment downtown for a while now. He said there are efforts to get businesses and restaurants to locate on the square, but in the meantime, they thought it would be good to decorate the vacant storefronts. Sargis said he found out earlier this year that Greenville University had a storehouse of student art. He said GU was glad to cooperate and the city took possession of the art and information on the artists.