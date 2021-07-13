Crime report

Jerry Driggers was reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office as a victim who was seriously injured during an assault on Modest Road in Maxton.

The following thefts were reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Leon Becoats, N.C. 41 South, Fairmont; Larry Chatman, Wilkerson Road, Lumberton; George Elliot, Malloy Road, Lumber Bridge; Brian Kersey, Tolarsville Road, St. Pauls; and Duncan McMillan, Chavis Road, Red Springs.

The following break-ins were reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Samantha Callahan, Alamac Road, Lumberton; McLellan Grocery, Tobacco Road, Orrum; Martha Brooks, Austaca Drive, Lumberton; Aurelio Ciriaco, Rennert Road, Shannon; and Glenwood Glaspie, Kelsey Drive, Lumberton.

The following break-ins were reported Friday through Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Charles Hill, Justice Drive, Maxton; Tina Radford, Antioch Road, Lumberton; Mecca Wynn, Little Rod Road, Lumberton; Shaquia Lloyd, N.C. 211 East, Lumberton; Leonard Ray, Scotch Pines Road, Lumber Bridge; Odell Hunt, Toogan Road, Fairmont; Travis Sanderson, Poochie Drive, Lumberton; Patricia Locklear, Cunningham Circle, Lumberton; and Osmar Cautino, Rural Drive, Shannon.

The following thefts were reported Friday through Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Shelia Bryant, Fairley Road, Rowland; Abdullah Algamal, N.C. 710 North, Red Springs; Willie Maynor, Iron Horse Drive, Maxton; Gilbert Cosme, Canady Road, Parkton; Marla Jacobs, Prospect Road, Pembroke; Carl Rice, N.C. 72 West, Pembroke; Kendrick Hunt, Lighthouse Road, Maxton; Brian Kersey, Tolarsville Road, St. Pauls; Antwone Pope, Covington Farm Road, St. Pauls; Dickey Brigman, Norton Road, Lumberton; Barbara Freeman, Shaw Road, St. Pauls; Marie Hunt, East White Pond Road, Fairmont; David Locklear, Ponderosa Drive, Pembroke; Corey Chavis, Lakewood Drive, Maxton; Lennon Lowery, Shannon Road, Lumberton; and Mae Jones, Oxford Circle, Rowland.

The following people were reported Friday and Saturday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office to be victims seriously injured during assaults:

Larry Carter, Hammonds Road, Lumberton; Donnie Norton, Jones Road, Pembroke; and Robert Taylor, Old Lowery Road, Red Springs.

The following people were reported Friday through Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office as victims of assaults by someone with a weapon:

Juvenile, Powhatan Drive, Lumberton; Corey McNeill, Pine Log Road, Lumberton; and Jeremy Sweat, Toogan Road, Fairmont.