Westhampton Beach, NY

Island student wins ‘Teeny Award’ — Ceremony honors best in East End high school theater

By Police
Riverhead News-Review
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne Island student has a new accolade to add to her already impressive résumé: Teeny Award winner. The annual awards program from East End Arts celebrated the best in student theater Sunday evening at the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center. Shelter Island High School’s Emma Martinez Majdisova was recognized as Best Supporting Female in a Play for her performance as Betty Sue in “It’s Always the Butler.”

