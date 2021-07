It has been 2 years since John Mulaney has been on tour, and in that time a lot has changed for the comedian. He has divorced his wife of 6 years and completed a rehabilitation program after more than a decade of sobriety. His audience has only known him as the three-piece-suit donning, marriage-loving, settled down man. He has discussed his past wild days in length, but his act has in part had to convince you of his deviant behavior. So who are we going to see on stage when we get tickets for his tour that he just announced? Everyone is dying to meet him!