NASDAQ 100 Soars To Record Highs Ahead Of Earnings And Inflation
US stocks closed at record highs ahead of key corporate earnings. The Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 indices rose by 126 and 30 points, respectively. They also rallied in the futures market today. The top companies that will publish their results today are Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, PepsiCo, and Fastenal. Later this week, firms like eBay, Wells Fargo, and Blackrock will publish their results. Stocks also rose as the ongoing wave of corporate consolidation continued. Media reports said that Broadcom, a leading chip company, was in talks to acquire SAS Institute for as much as $20 billion.www.actionforex.com
Comments / 0