NASDAQ 100 Soars To Record Highs Ahead Of Earnings And Inflation

Crude oil prices declined in early trading after OPEC+ members reached a deal to increase production gradually as oil prices rise. The members will add about 400k barrels a day every month from August and then ramp it up by about 2 million by the end of the year. The members will then accelerate the increases. The increase is a sign that the members fear that the global recovery will not be as strong as expected. The new deal came after weeks of disagreements between Russia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. The deal is a victory for the UAE since it will award higher production baselines to countries like Saudi, Russia, and Kuwait.