NASDAQ 100 Soars To Record Highs Ahead Of Earnings And Inflation

By OctaFX
actionforex.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS stocks closed at record highs ahead of key corporate earnings. The Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 indices rose by 126 and 30 points, respectively. They also rallied in the futures market today. The top companies that will publish their results today are Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, PepsiCo, and Fastenal. Later this week, firms like eBay, Wells Fargo, and Blackrock will publish their results. Stocks also rose as the ongoing wave of corporate consolidation continued. Media reports said that Broadcom, a leading chip company, was in talks to acquire SAS Institute for as much as $20 billion.

www.actionforex.com

StocksCNBC

S&P 500 hovers near a record ahead of megacap tech earnings

The S&P 500 hovered around its record on Monday ahead of a busy week of earnings reports from technology's heaviest hitters. The broad equity benchmark traded near the flatline after hitting a record closing high in the previous session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 30 points and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slid 0.2%, both retreating from their records.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

S.Africa's Amplats H1 earnings soar, declares record dividend

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -South African miner Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) on Monday posted a near 7-fold increase in half-year earnings and paid a record dividend as higher metals prices and increased output boosted profit, sending its shares higher. The precious metals miner declared a record interim dividend of 175 rand per...
StocksFXStreet.com

Wake Up Wall Street (SPX) (QQQ): Morgan Stanley overweight on DNUT, AMZN sends Bitcoin to moon

Asian markets overnight looked pretty scary with the Hang Seng closing 4% lower. The reason is a now all-too-familiar one: heightened Chinese regulatory concerns. This time it was education stocks that were hammered as China banned for-profit tutoring in certain core subjects. Some well-known and retail interest stocks with Nasdaq listings are taking a serious hammering this morning. TAL Education (TAL), Gaotu (GOTU), and New Orient Education (EDU) are down about 25% in Monday's premarket. US-China talks are ongoing with both sides talking their own book and the headlines not looking too rosy.
StocksNBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Tesla, Zoom, Hasbro, Philips and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Hasbro — Shares of the toymaker soared more than 12% after beating on the top and bottom lines of its quarterly results. Hasbro reported earnings of $1.05 per share, topping estimates by 58 cents, according to Refinitiv. Revenue came in at $1.32 billion, compared to the $1.16 billion forecast by the Street.
StocksStreet.Com

Stocks Close at Record Highs on Earnings Optimism

Stocks closed in record territory Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing above 35,000 for the first time, as earnings optimism lifted Wall Street sentiment. The Dow finished up 238 points, or 0.68%, to 35,061, and the S&P 500 rose 1.01%. The Nasdaq gained 1.04%. All three indexes closed...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs on megacaps, earnings strength

July 23 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes hit record highs on Friday and were on track to end the week with gains, helped by megacap growth stocks and strong earnings from social media companies, while a weak forecast from Intel hit chipmakers. Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) gained 4.2%...
StocksUnion Leader

Stocks climb to record high after blowout earnings

Another raft of blockbuster corporate profits pushed stocks to a record at the end of a week that started with concern about a peak in earnings and a coronavirus resurgence. About 87% of the S&P 500 companies reporting results so far this season have beaten Wall Street estimates, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Twitter and Snap led a rally in social-media firms as sales blew past forecasts, while American Express jumped after adding a record number of new customers to its tony Platinum card in the second quarter.
StocksUS News and World Report

Auto Rally, Corporate Earnings Push European Shares to Record Highs

(Reuters) -European stocks closed at all-time highs on Friday as optimism about the earnings season and the European Central Bank's pledge of continued monetary support outweighed risks of a resurgence in COVID-19 cases. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rallied 1.1% to hit a record high of 461.75, and marked a...
StocksPosted by
Phil's Stock World

15,000 Friday – Nasdaq Back to Record Highs

It's been quite a run for the Nasdaq – up 50% since last July and it only took $8Tn (40% of our GDP) in stimulus spending to get there. 9,736 was our pre-Covid high so all this hoopla is over and above where we were. In fact, in 2019, the Nasdaq was generally at 7,500, so we're up 100% in two years – yay!
Gamblingbutlerradio.com

Gambling Revenue Soars To Record High

New numbers out this week show that Pennsylvania saw the most revenue ever from gambling. Over the last fiscal year, the revenue totaled $3.9 billion, which was up $600 million more than last year. PA Gaming Board spokesman Doug Harbach says even though casinos closed during the pandemic, online and...
Stocksactionforex.com

NASDAQ 100 Futures Retreat Ahead Of Busy Earnings Week

Crude oil prices declined in early trading after OPEC+ members reached a deal to increase production gradually as oil prices rise. The members will add about 400k barrels a day every month from August and then ramp it up by about 2 million by the end of the year. The members will then accelerate the increases. The increase is a sign that the members fear that the global recovery will not be as strong as expected. The new deal came after weeks of disagreements between Russia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. The deal is a victory for the UAE since it will award higher production baselines to countries like Saudi, Russia, and Kuwait.
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Prices keep soaring: Inflation rockets to a 13-year high

New York (CNN Business) — Prices keep rising in the United States, putting a squeeze on American consumers' wallets. That trend got worse in June. The consumer price index, the nation's key inflation measure, jumped 0.9% in June, the largest one-month increase in 13 years. Over the last 12 months, prices were up 5.4%, the biggest jump in annual inflation in nearly 13 years.
Businessactionforex.com

US Open: Stocks Decline as China Growth Slows, Oil Slumps

FTSE -0.93% at 7033. US futures were pointing to a broadly lower start after data revealed a slowdown in growth in China and as continue to weigh up Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s dovish stance even as inflation is surging and other central bank’s globally were turning more hawkish. China’s...

