Five Things We Learned From ‘Masters of the Universe: Revelation’ Star Tony Todd

Remember when folks were counting down the days to get a preview image or a teaser for Mattel Television, Netflix, and showrunner & EP Kevin Smith's Masters of the Universe: Revelation? Well, we can tell you without hesitation that good things come to those who wait- as MOTU fans have seen for themselves over the past month or so with the release of new preview images, a teaser, and an official trailer (as well as Smith offering a trailer breakdown, all of that below). Coming off the release of the series poster showing just how epic and MOTU-spanning the series is going to be, Chris Wood (Prince Adam aka He-Man) is doing his part to make sure both new and returning MOTU fans are up-to-speed before the battle for Eternia and the fate of the universe begins anew this Friday, July 23.