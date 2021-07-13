Cancel
Movies

Five Things We Learned From 'Masters of the Universe: Revelation' Star Tony Todd

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTony Todd is an iconic voice actor, and this month he’s bringing his voice to the new Masters of the Universe: Revelation. For some of us, the series is like a nostalgia blanket to wrap ourselves in. Others might just be discovering the property for the first time. Most fans of animation will recognize Mr. Todd, or at least his voice. We had a chance to participate in a roundtable interview with him to discuss Scare Glow – the coolest action figure of the bunch, if you ask me, what it’s like to do his job as a fanboy, and why he’s excited for everyone to check out this new version of a classic.

Tony Todd
#Masters Of The Universe#New Masters#Mattel
