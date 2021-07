Conor McGregor’s leg might not have been 100 percent going into his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. On Saturday, McGregor suffered an ugly injury—later diagnosed as a broken tibia—that ended the main event in the first round when a doctor determined that McGregor could no longer continue after his left leg buckled following an exchange of strikes. The former two-division champion underwent surgery on Sunday and it’s expected that he will be out of competition for the remainder of 2021.