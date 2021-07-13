White Sox Take Outfielder Cameron Butler in the 15th Round (455th overall)
The Chicago White Sox continue with high-upside high school picks on Day 3 by taking Cameron Butler in the 15th round in the MLB Draft. We’ve seen a lot of high school talent come off the board on the final day, as teams hope to maybe go a little over slot to keep a kid from going to college — it sounds bad when you say it like that. But that’s essentially what the White Sox are hoping by taking Big Valley Christian High School (Riverbank, Calif.) grad Cameron Butler.www.southsidesox.com
