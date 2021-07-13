White Sox Take Outfielder Cameron Butler in the 15th Round (455th overall)

At the end of July, all Major League Baseball teams assess their teams and decide whether they should add or subtract. Elite teams look for the missing piece, good teams making a playoff push look to make a big splash, and teams out of the race aim to sell short-term rentals for long-term prospects. For the buyers, they need to depart with those long-term prospects - lottery tickets that often don't pan out but are the most valuable players in the game when they do. It is the price you have to pay to bolster a playoff team.