MLB

White Sox Take Outfielder Cameron Butler in the 15th Round (455th overall)

By Jake Mastroianni
South Side Sox
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago White Sox continue with high-upside high school picks on Day 3 by taking Cameron Butler in the 15th round in the MLB Draft. We’ve seen a lot of high school talent come off the board on the final day, as teams hope to maybe go a little over slot to keep a kid from going to college — it sounds bad when you say it like that. But that’s essentially what the White Sox are hoping by taking Big Valley Christian High School (Riverbank, Calif.) grad Cameron Butler.

