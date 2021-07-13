Ashley Graham Announces She’s Pregnant With Her Second Child

Amber Heard is officially a new mom, announcing the birth of her baby girl named Oonagh Paige Heard. The actress broke the news about the birth of her first child by posting a photo of herself with the newborn resting on her chest to her Instagram account on Thursday. Sources told Page Six that the child was born via surrogate, after Heard was told by doctors she could not carry a child herself. She enthused, “I’m so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms.” She went on to explain, “I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib.” She added, “A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this. My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She’s the beginning of the rest of my life.”