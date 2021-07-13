Ashley Graham Announces She’s Pregnant With Her Second Child

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleAshley Graham and her husband Justin Ervin are gearing up for the “next chapter” of their lives together, announcing that they’re expecting their second child. The model revealed the big news on Instagram on Tuesday by sharing an arresting portrait of herself taken by her cinematographer husband in which she’s standing in the middle of an empty field on a sunny day wearing only a button-down shirt slumped off her shoulders and wrapped around her chest, leaving her pregnant belly fully exposed in silhouette. She wrote in the caption of the shot, “The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories. I’m just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us.” Her husband commented on the post with a string of red heart emojis.

