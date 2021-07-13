Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Robyn Dixon Says Season 5 Of Real Housewives Of Potomac Was “Toxic”

By Karen A.
Posted by 
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tCEuG_0avkVBak00

After what was too long of a wait (for me anyway), Real Housewives of Potomac is finally back on our screens. And if you’ve watched episode one , you will understand why it’s one of the best franchises out there. They brought the shade and the drama already. Episode 1, people! Take note, other cities.

So it looks like fans are in for a treat between Monique Samuels exiting and the addition of Mia Thornton . Which is likely good news for all since last season was such a mess. Don’t get me wrong, I love it. But after the Monique and Candiace Dillard Bassett fight , things really never recovered. Or in the words of Robyn Dixon – toxic.

Robyn recently opened up to Page Six about her feelings on the last season of RHOP . She admitted, “I’m excited to just really move forward from the previous season.” Robyn also gave an indication of what’s to come this season, calling it “totally different” and “actually like a breath of fresh air.”

Robyn continued, “[Last] season got kind of heavy and toxic, and I think I can speak for most of the group to say, like, we just wanted to move forward and put that behind us. So we, for the most part, not right away, but we come in with kind of open minds and just try to move forward.” Which should be a lot easier to do with Monique gone. Despite going into the fight as a Monique fan, she really lost me as it dragged on. Especially at the reunion with her binder full of receipts at the reunion. She was just doing way too much.

RELATED: Gizelle Bryant And Robyn Dixon Think It Got “Toxic For No Reason” On Real Housewives Of Potomac Season 5 And Social Media Bullying Made Drama Get “Ugly”

Anyway, Robyn lamented that getting back into the swing of filming “wasn’t easy” after the season 5 reunion . She revealed, “We didn’t want to repeat the past, and so, that was a good thing to know that, like, ‘OK, we don’t want to be hung up on the previous season or the reunion.”

Robyn concluded, “So even though it kind of left a bad taste in our mouths, we still were open to just creating something new.” Based on episode 1 and the season’s trailer , I think we are going to get just that.

RELATED: Robyn Dixon Says Porsha Williams Should Have Waited To Announce Relationship With Simon Guobadia; Gizelle Bryant Defends Porsha For Engagement

TELL US – DO YOU THINK LAST SEASON OF RHOP WAS TOXIC? ARE YOU GLAD MONIQUE IS GONE? WHAT DO YOU THINK OF THE NEW HOUSEWIFE MIA?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

The post Robyn Dixon Says Season 5 Of Real Housewives Of Potomac Was “Toxic” appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 1

Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
241
Post
329K+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Porsha Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Housewives#Potomac#Franchises#Social Media Bullying
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
TV Shows
Related
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

How Much Is Robyn Dixon Worth?

Audiences were introduced to Robyn Dixon through Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Potomac" franchise when it premiered in 2016, per IMDb. As one half of the self-proclaimed "Green-Eyed Bandits" with best friend Gizelle Bryant, Robyn has been one of the more interesting ladies on the popular reality show. One of Robyn's most integral story lines on the show has been her on-again, off-again relationship with ex-husband and former professional basketball player Juan Dixon. While the two have two children together, it was the fact that both Robyn and Juan lived in the same house and shared the same bed — even after their divorce — that had fans (and cast members) confused.
TV & Videosbravotv.com

Robyn Dixon Has Mixed Feelings About Gizelle Bryant's New West Wing

After a two-year renovation process, Gizelle Bryant's West Wing is finally complete. So, of course, The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member couldn't wait to show her friends the new addition to her home. On the show's July 18 episode, Robyn Dixon stopped by for a visit at Gizelle's house,...
Celebritiesurbanbellemag.com

RHOP Updates: Wendy Says Gizelle Attacks Families + Gizelle Responds to Candiace’s Colorism Claims

Gizelle Bryant crossed the line with Wendy Osefo. “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Wendy Osefo ended her first season on great terms with Gizelle Bryant. The two women are sorority sisters and it didn’t take long for them to build a friendship. They also agreed in regards to Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard’s altercation. They were Team Candiace and they didn’t have a desire to be around Monique after the drama went down.
Relationshipstalesbuzz.com

‘RHOP’ star Robyn Dixon explains why her wedding is on hold

Love is still in the air for Robyn and Juan Dixon, but the “Real Housewives of Potomac” star won’t be walking down the aisle on the upcoming season of the Bravo series. While Robyn, 42, said “yes” again to Juan, also 42, in December 2019 following their reconciliation, the COVID-19 crisis forced the couple to hold off on planning their second wedding.
RelationshipsPage Six

Juan Dixon tells ‘RHOP’ star Robyn ‘be better’ as wedding plans stall

Robyn Dixon’s beau, Juan Dixon, tells her to “be better” while she shares her daily struggles on Sunday night’s episode of “The Real Housewives of Potomac.”. “It’s the pandemic! I just feel like everything just got all out of whack,” Robyn tells Juan in a preview clip for the episode, defending her newly formed habit of sleeping in late.
Mental Healthfemestella.com

'RHOP': Robyn Dixon Describes Mental Health Struggles Amid Pandemic

The Real Housewives of Potomac is officially back for season 6! But unfortunately, not all of our favorite women survived the last year unscathed. As we soon find out, Robyn has been struggling. In the premiere episode, she described a lack of motivation and feeling exhausted. It sounds like low-grade depression.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Reality Tea

Robyn Dixon Blames Pandemic For Lack Of Wedding Plans

Robyn Dixon and Juan Dixon are the poster couple for non-marital commitment.  The Real Housewives of Potomac couple married in July 2005 and divorced in March 2012.  After cohabiting for awhile, they reunited as a couple. They’ve made their situation a prime story line on the the show.  It’s been dragged out for many a […] The post Robyn Dixon Blames Pandemic For Lack Of Wedding Plans appeared first on Reality Tea.
NFLrealitytitbit.com

Is Monique still on The Real Housewives of Potomac? What was the 'final straw'?

Aired for the entertainment value, The Real Housewives of Potomac might have caused too much drama this time – Monique Samuels tagged the reunion as ‘very draining’. Is the star still on the show?. The RHOP star spoke out via Instagram Live. RHOBH: Twitter in stitches after Kathy Hilton’s ‘Hunky...
TV & VideosETOnline.com

'RHOP's Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon and Candiace Dillard on Why They Don’t Trust Karen Huger (Exclusive)

The stars of The Real Housewives of Potomac don't agree on everything, but there is one thing half the cast seems to be on the same page about: how trustworthy they find co-star Karen Huger. ET sat down with Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon and Candiace Dillard Bassett at Bravo's "Tea Time on the Potomac" event over the weekend in Washington, D.C., where the trio confessed to finding the self-professed "Grande Dame" of their group the least trustworthy of the bunch.
Celebritiesbravotv.com

Porsha Williams Shared a Photo of PJ That "Makes [Her] Heart Melt"

Turns out the "it" factor is genetic. How do we know? Well, Porsha Williams recently posted a few photos of her daughter, Pilar Jhena McKinley, that prove that the little kid inherited that certain je ne sais quoi from The Real Housewives of Atlanta mom. The photos feature PJ posing...
Celebritiesurbanbellemag.com

NeNe Leakes Says Shaunie O’Neal Isn’t Fair on ‘Basketball Wives’

NeNe Leakes had a messy departure from RHOA. When NeNe’s time on the show came to an end, she had more to say about things on social media and in her interviews. She believes she has been blackballed. And she’s not treated the same way her nonblack peers are treated. In fact, NeNe’s issues with Bravo are one of the reasons why she now has a bond with “Married to Medicine” creator Mariah Huq.
CelebritiesPopculture

NeNe Leakes Shares Unfortunate Health Update About Husband Gregg

NeNe Leakes' husband, Gregg Leakes, is in the hospital for treatment after his cancer returned, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star revealed Monday. NeNe opened up about the return of Gregg's cancer during an Instagram Live session with The Jasmine Brand on Monday and revealed that Gregg had to undergo surgery.
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Reality Tea

Bethenny Frankel Told Kathy Hilton “Ask Kyle Richards” When Kathy Wanted Advice Before Filming Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

After Kathy Hilton made her big debut this season of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, I’m upset it took Bravo eleven seasons to get her on our TV screens. She’s pure TV gold. Her sisterly banter with Kyle Richards is more playful (and less anxiety-inducing) than Kyle’s on-screen relationship with Kim Richards. But to […] The post Bethenny Frankel Told Kathy Hilton “Ask Kyle Richards” When Kathy Wanted Advice Before Filming Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Eva Marcille Shares Her Candid Thoughts on Porsha Williams' Engagement (Exclusive)

Eva Marcille is being candid when it comes to her feelings on the recent Real Housewives of Atlanta drama. The former peach-holder -- who announced her departure from the Bravo franchise after season 12 in June 2020 -- spoke with ET at the 2021 BET Awards about the controversial engagement of former RHOA co-star Porsha Williams, whose current fiancé Simon Guobadia was the husband of co-star Falynn.

Comments / 1

Community Policy