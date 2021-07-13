Robyn Dixon Says Season 5 Of Real Housewives Of Potomac Was “Toxic”

After what was too long of a wait (for me anyway), Real Housewives of Potomac is finally back on our screens. And if you’ve watched episode one , you will understand why it’s one of the best franchises out there. They brought the shade and the drama already. Episode 1, people! Take note, other cities.

So it looks like fans are in for a treat between Monique Samuels exiting and the addition of Mia Thornton . Which is likely good news for all since last season was such a mess. Don’t get me wrong, I love it. But after the Monique and Candiace Dillard Bassett fight , things really never recovered. Or in the words of Robyn Dixon – toxic.

Robyn recently opened up to Page Six about her feelings on the last season of RHOP . She admitted, “I’m excited to just really move forward from the previous season.” Robyn also gave an indication of what’s to come this season, calling it “totally different” and “actually like a breath of fresh air.”

Robyn continued, “[Last] season got kind of heavy and toxic, and I think I can speak for most of the group to say, like, we just wanted to move forward and put that behind us. So we, for the most part, not right away, but we come in with kind of open minds and just try to move forward.” Which should be a lot easier to do with Monique gone. Despite going into the fight as a Monique fan, she really lost me as it dragged on. Especially at the reunion with her binder full of receipts at the reunion. She was just doing way too much.

Anyway, Robyn lamented that getting back into the swing of filming “wasn’t easy” after the season 5 reunion . She revealed, “We didn’t want to repeat the past, and so, that was a good thing to know that, like, ‘OK, we don’t want to be hung up on the previous season or the reunion.”

Robyn concluded, “So even though it kind of left a bad taste in our mouths, we still were open to just creating something new.” Based on episode 1 and the season’s trailer , I think we are going to get just that.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK LAST SEASON OF RHOP WAS TOXIC? ARE YOU GLAD MONIQUE IS GONE? WHAT DO YOU THINK OF THE NEW HOUSEWIFE MIA?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

The post Robyn Dixon Says Season 5 Of Real Housewives Of Potomac Was “Toxic” appeared first on Reality Tea .