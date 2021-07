Sacha Baron Cohen is taking legal action against a cannabis dispensary in Massachusetts that allegedly used his comedy character Borat on a billboard.The offending poster reportedly features Baron Cohen as Borat giving a thumbs up alongside his character’s famous catchphrase: “It’s nice!” The British actor and filmmaker filed a lawsuit against Sola Therapeutics, accusing them of copyright infringement and false advertising. The filing states that the advert is placed on a busy interstate highway with the purpose of selling Sola Therapeutics’ products. The use of Borat’s image is unauthorised, it says. Borat first appeared in the Baron Cohen’s film...