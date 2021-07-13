Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Trey Sweeney Latest Lefty Hitter Drafted By Yankees

By Gary Phillips
Posted by 
InsideThePinstripes
InsideThePinstripes
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s3BMX_0avkUmws00

It’s no secret that the Yankees have lacked potent left-handed bats at the major league level in recent years, but the organization has made an effort to add such hitters over the last two drafts.

New York used its first two picks of the 2020 draft on port-side swingers, selecting Arizona’s Austin Wells and Arizona State’s Trevor Hauver. Then, earlier this week, the Yankees made Eastern Illinois product Trey Sweeney the 20th pick of the 2021 draft.

The trio is still far off from the majors—Wells and Hauver are currently at Single-A Tampa—but its hard to look at these highly-drafted lefties and not think of the picks as responses to New York’s recent left-handed woes. Despite playing in a stadium tailored to left-handed hitters, Yankees lefties are last in average (.192), second to last in OPS (.615), and third to last in wRC+ (74) and home runs (17) this season. The team’s left-handed hitters were only slightly better in 2020.

While Wells, Hauver and Sweeney are not coming to the rescue any time soon, the Yankees have at least invested significant draft capital in a problem that they have otherwise repeatedly failed to address. The return just may not come for a while.

Wells was drafted with the 28th pick last year, while Hauver came in at No. 99 in the third round. Sweeney, drafted 20th overall, is the highest selection among the group. The Yankees, unbothered by Eastern Illinois playing in the small DI Ohio Valley Conference, fell in love with the shortstop’s ability to hit after he put up a .382 average and 14 homers in his final collegiate season.

“We are really excited to have selected Trey Sweeney,” Damon Oppenheimer, Yankees VP of domestic amateur scouting, said in a statement after the 21-year-old was picked. “He has excellent raw power and contact ability, and he can hit to all fields with strong plate discipline.”

While an ability to hit to all fields is always a plus—Sweeney has received some DJ LeMahieu comps—surely New York’s brass has imagined what that stroke could do with the short right field porch in Yankee Stadium.

As for Wells and Hauver, the 22-year-olds have started their professional careers in impressive fashion. Wells, used strictly as a catcher in Tampa thus far, is slashing .278/.414/.492 with seven home runs and 48 RBI in 50 games. Oppenheimer said that the Yankees believed Wells was “one of the top hit and power combinations in the draft” last year. Oppenheimer specifically noted the backstop’s potential fit in Yankee Stadium.

New York’s top scout had a similar review of Hauver after he was picked, stating that, “We like his power from the left side. He’s got plate discipline, he’s got the ability to hit the ball really hard. We saw loud contact from him and we think that that’s really gonna play.”

So far it has, as Hauver owns a .299/.460/.503 line with seven home runs and 44 RBI in 54 games. He has almost exclusively played second base for Tampa up to this point.

Upon their selections, there were questions about where each of these picks would ultimately play at the major league level. Wells saw some corner outfield and first base action in college, while Hauver has played all over since the start of his NCAA career. Sweeney, who told The Athletic’s Lindsey Adler that he plans to sign soon, has spent time at second and third base. He could also profile as a corner outfielder if the Yankees decide shortstop is not in his future.

Regardless of what positions these prospects end up at, it’s clear that their defense was not the determining factor for New York. Rather, Wells, Hauver and Sweeney were picked largely due to their high-ceiling bats.

That they all swing from the left side could not have hurt either.

Follow Gary Phillips on Twitter (@GaryHPhillips). Be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Comments / 0

InsideThePinstripes

InsideThePinstripes

New York City, NY
170
Followers
362
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideThePinstripes is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the New York Yankees

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Wells
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankee Stadium#Drafts#Lefties#Eastern Illinois#Single A#Yankees Vp#Athletic#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NCAA
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

This insane trade could send Aaron Judge to the Giants

The San Francisco Giants could be in the mix for New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge at the MLB trade deadline this season. Tied for the most wins in the majors heading into Thursday, the Giants are in prime position to reach their first postseason five years. It won’t be easy given how competitive the NL West is, but San Francisco is arguably a few pieces from significantly increasing their World Series odds. One player who could headline a blockbuster splash at the trade deadline is Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

6 Yankees on the hot seat and why: Aaron Boone, Aaron Judge, more

NEW YORK — Really, nobody is safe. With the Yankees’ playoff hopes seemingly on life support already — hey, they were nine games out of the American League East as of Friday night — the team might be in need of a total overhaul. General manager Brian Cashman seems unlikely...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Yankees, Diamondbacks Agree To Trade On Thursday

For the past few weeks, the New York Yankees have been linked to a few outfielders on the trade market. On Thursday, general manager Brian Cashman finally pulled the trigger on a deal. Lindsey Adler of The Athletic is reporting that New York has acquired outfielder Tim Locastro from the...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Yankees release another veteran from minor-league contract

SEATTLE — As we wait and wait to see if the 42-41 Yankees make any upgrades or become sellers before the July 30 trade deadline, they’re continuing to trim some fat off their Triple-A roster. The latest to go is reliever Luis Garcia, who was released from his minor-league contract...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

2 trades Red Sox can make to bury the Yankees in AL East race

If the Boston Red Sox want to continue to push the New York Yankees down the AL East standings, they should consider making these two moves at the trade deadline. The Boston Red Sox are enjoying quite a bit of success during the first half of the 2021 season. With manager Alex Cora back in the dugout, the Red Sox now sat in first place in the AL East with a 47-31 record entering Monday’s game against the Kansas City Royals. Sure, the Red Sox are in first place, but look at what they have done to the rival New York Yankees thus far.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Here’s the trade that could save Yankees season

If the Yankees are going to actually buy before the July 30 MLB trade deadline, then general manager Brian Cashman should go get the best player available. Yes, it’s time for the Yankees to focus on a blockbuster deal for Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story. I probably know what you’re...
MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

Yankees News, 7/1: Aaron Boone on the hot seat, Stanton lashes back after 9th inning implosion

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole might be regretting signing a nine-year contract with the team in the hopes of winning a championship in New York. The Bombers are imploding, having lost five of their last six games, including a 9th inning implosion on Wednesday evening. After a lengthy rain delay, all the Yankees had to do was finish off an easy victory after plastering the Angels with seven runs in the first inning. In fact, they were up 8-4 in the 8th before closer Aroldis Chapman gave up a Grand Slam to Jared Walsh.
MLBreflectionsonbaseball.com

Yankees To Acquire Joey Gallo (Reports) – Please God, No, No, No

True, the Yankees need outfield help, especially with Frazier down. But for heaven’s sake, does it have to be another 40 HR and 200 K’s guy?. The Yankees have no secrets. The entire world of baseball knows they are in deep do-doo and on the cusp of falling off the radar to even qualify for a Wild Card spot in this year’s playoffs.
MLBreflectionsonbaseball.com

Aaron Judge Lowers Himself A Notch As Showboating Backfires

As the All-American Boy, Aaron Judge has ridden a wave of popularity for six years with no hiccups. That all changed this weekend, though…. When it comes to baseball, Aaron Judge never forgives or forgets. Supercompetitive on the diamond, Judge, was the most vocal Yankee after it was revealed that,...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: Mike Ford dominating with the Rays will make you puke

When the New York Yankees traded Mike Ford to the Tampa Bay Rays, what did you think was going to happen? When the Rays ask you for one of your players, you should immediately hang up the phone. Unfortunately, general manager Brian Cashman didn’t do that. He willingly dealt Ford...
MLBNew York Post

Wild brawl breaks out in stands during Yankees-Red Sox

Yankees and Red Sox fans stole the spotlight at the post-All-Star Break series over the weekend. A group of Derek Jeter-clad Yankees fans appeared to outnumber a few Boston fans during a bleacher brawl that was captured on camera during the Bronx Bombers’ 3-1 win on Saturday. Multiple bystanders attempted...
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees: Jose Altuve’s walk-off celebration proved he’s been lying

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JULY 11: Manager Dusty Baker Jr. #12 of the Houston Astros hugs Jose Altuve after hitting a three run walk off home run in the ninth inning to beat the New York Yankees 8-7 at Minute Maid Park on July 11, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
MLBNew York Post

Yankees fan destroyed by security after running on field in latest Bronx fiasco

There were more fan shenanigans in The Bronx on Tuesday, but at least this time it didn’t involve a ball being thrown at an opposing outfielder. During the top of the sixth inning against the Phillies, a Yankees fan raced onto the field to the delight of the crowd at the Stadium before being slammed down by a security guard and escorted off.

Comments / 0

Community Policy