Loki production designer Kasra Farahani on the visual references you need an architecture degree to catch

The Marvel Cinematic Universe series Loki was never as much of a “What’s going on, and how do we decode it?” game as WandaVision was a few months earlier. But it did invite a similar guessing game: figuring out what the series actually was. After the first episode, where Loki suffered his humiliating capture at the hands of the oppressive Time Variance Authority, glimpsed his future in their retro-tech viewers, and reluctantly agreed to help them track down a rogue alternate version of himself, the plan seemed clear: Loki was all set to be a darkly comic intrigue game, where the God of Mischief attempted to uncover the TVA’s mysteries by becoming invaluable to their work, all while manipulating them to his own ends.