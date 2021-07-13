Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Loki production designer Kasra Farahani on the visual references you need an architecture degree to catch

By Toussaint Egan
Polygon
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLoki, the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe TV series from showrunner Michael Waldron and director Kate Herron, has stood out from previous MCU series like Wandavision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in large part due to the show’s dimensioning-spanning setting and premise. Herron has described the show as, “a big love letter to sci-fi,” citing influences as far-flung and varied as David Lynch’s Dune, Terry Gilliam’s Brazil, and Jurassic Park as primary inspirations in the creation of the Time Variance Authority’s distinctive look and feel. In addition to the work of cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw, production designer Kasra Farahani has had perhaps the largest role in shaping the physicality and texture of Loki’s images and setting, from the brutalist megastructures of the TVA to the mauve-colored moonscapes of Lamentis-1.

www.polygon.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Gilliam
Person
Marcel Breuer
Person
Eero Saarinen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Production Designer#Brutalist Architecture#Sci Fi#Tva#Lamentis 1#Soviet#Eastern European#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Architecture
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Disney
Country
Brazil
Related
TV & VideosComicBook

Loki Production Designer Explains Show's Retro Technology

The Time Variance Authority has access to any point in time. In fact, the show's latest episode showed us it's possible for people with access to a TemPad to travel all the way to the end of time, to a point where time is still being written. Yet throughout the series, the outfit uses tech that appears archaic and outdated. As you might expect from Marvel Studios, that's entirely by design — it was the show's goal to turn the TVA into a "post-war bureaucracy" with so many rules it'd trip over its own feet.
Visual ArtDezeen

IE University Spain presents 10 architecture and design projects

Biomaterials made from microalgae and a project that proposes using communal composts bins to produce biogas are included in our latest school show by students at the IE University Spain. Also featured is a board game designed to help players understand the stock market and a project exploring traditional fishing...
TV SeriesPolygon

Bring on the slow, thoughtful, long-arc version of Loki

The Marvel Cinematic Universe series Loki was never as much of a “What’s going on, and how do we decode it?” game as WandaVision was a few months earlier. But it did invite a similar guessing game: figuring out what the series actually was. After the first episode, where Loki suffered his humiliating capture at the hands of the oppressive Time Variance Authority, glimpsed his future in their retro-tech viewers, and reluctantly agreed to help them track down a rogue alternate version of himself, the plan seemed clear: Loki was all set to be a darkly comic intrigue game, where the God of Mischief attempted to uncover the TVA’s mysteries by becoming invaluable to their work, all while manipulating them to his own ends.
Books & LiteratureMetropolis Magazine

13 Architecture and Design Books to Add to Your Reading List

Now that we are halfway through the year, what better time to prioritize your reading list? Whether you’re interested in the history of interior design, the relationship between architecture and health, or learning more about the 20th century’s forgotten architects, Metropolis editors have selected a variety of current and forthcoming titles that will be sure to get you through 2021.
WorldPosted by
IndieWire

‘Loki’: How ‘Brazil’ and ‘Blade Runner’ Influenced the TVA and Lamentis-1 World Building

The first hint of “Loki’s” retro future look came from series creator Michael Waldron, who described it as “‘Mad Men’ meets ‘Blade Runner.'” That immediately clicked for production designer Kasra Farahani (“Captain Marvel”), especially when envisioning the Time Variance Authority (TVA), a floating series of modular workstations existing in its own world, tasked with keeping temporal order in the MCU.
Visual Artmansionglobal.com

Green Design Reigns Among Emerging Architecture Stars in Los Angeles

Projects from Anthony Laney, Oonagh Ryan and firm PARAVANT bring nature inside, employ drought-resistant landscaping and specialize in passive houses. In Los Angeles, the signature architectural style is that there isn’t one, making it the perfect place for emerging architects to make their mark. In the City of Angels, eclecticism...
TV Series/Film

‘Loki’ Finale Writer Confirms That Final Shot is a Reference to Exactly What You Think It Is

The season finale of Loki made waves across pop culture and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not only did the episode open up a whole new sector of the MCU with unlimited possibilities, but the end of the episode confirmed that a second season was on the way. In fact, that ending seemed to take a cue from a iconic film, and series producer and finale writer Eric Martin has confirmed that to be the case.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Loki boss explains how MCU references in finale came about

The Loki finale's MCU references have been addressed by series director Kate Herron. Before the time-twisting chaos plays out, the Marvel Studios logo sequence at the beginning of the episode features various soundbites from across all four phases of the MCU, including Black Panther's 'Wakanda forever!' and Captain Marvel's 'Higher, further, faster, baby!'.
Den of Geek

Marvel’s Loki Episode 6: MCU Easter Eggs and Comics References

This article contains Loki episode 6 spoilers, and potential spoilers for the wider MCU. The Loki season finale (and thanks to the mid-credits scene we know it’s a “season finale” not a “series finale,” thank Odin) is here, and it’s got bigger ramifications for the Marvel Cinematic Universe than we ever could have imagined. Loki episode 6 may be light on Marvel Comics Easter eggs (and after last week’s egg-fest, don’t get greedy!), but it’s BIG on characters and concepts that we’ll be dealing with and talking about for years to come.
DesignDesign Week

Designers reveal the secrets of skateboard design

As skateboarding makes its Olympics debut, designers discuss the creativity of skate culture and the art of great board design. Skateboarding is having a moment. Tokyo 2020 is the first time the sport – popularised by Californian surfers as a way to pass the time when waves were low – is being included at the Olympics.
Beauty & Fashionmakeuseof.com

The 10 Best Productivity Tools That Every Fashion Designer Needs

The fashion industry is a highly competitive market. If you're a designer, you need to do all you can to stand out. In order to stay relevant, you need a toolset that will help you show off your designs, boost sales, and find customers. That's why we've created a list of some of the best apps and sites you can use to help you stay on top of trends and sell your designs.
Visual ArtArchDaily

Introducing: Short Essays on Influential Thinkers and Designers in Architecture

In the post-Internet architectural climate, critical discourse historically found in the pages of institutionally backed journals has been overshadowed by a culture of abundant, shorter media. As traditional means of disseminating information has lost support, e-magazines, which are typically segregated from, if not entirely in opposition to, the academy and its requisite polemics, have risen in popularity. The question stands as to whether architectural discourse has the resilience to deal with the speed of new media, and if it does, in what form that discourse might be delivered and relevant.

Comments / 0

Community Policy