Roster Countdown: 13 Moore; 12 Leary; 11 Story
Counting down the Alabama football roster three players at a time. Next up: defensive backs Malachi Moore and Kristian Story and wide receiver Christian Leary. 2020 season: Appeared in 11 games as a true freshman, making 10 starts at star in the nickel package. Recorded 44 total tackles, including four for loss, six pass breakups and team-high three interceptions. Turned lone fumble recovery on the season into a touchdown in win over Tennessee. Missed College Football Playoff games against Notre Dame and Ohio State due to injury. Second team All-SEC honors from league coaches and the Associated Press and Freshman All-American selection by 247sports.com among others.247sports.com
