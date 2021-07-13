Cancel
New Bern, NC

Three arrested in nearly year-old North Carolina murder case

By The Associated Press
WRAL News
WRAL News
 12 days ago

NEW BERN, N.C. — Three North Carolina men have been arrested in connection with a nearly one-year-old murder case, police in North Carolina said. New Bern police, with help from the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Fugitive Task Force, arrested Jarvis Everett, Jamelle Everett and Tarvis Everett over two days last week, news outlets reported. Each man is 25 years old and are from Greenville. They're accused in the August 2020 murder of 29-year-old Matthew Small of New Bern.

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

