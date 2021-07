Plans for Hotel Broadway — eyed for The Gulch since early 2018 — have changed, with a mixed-use building anchored by residential units now seemingly on tap. Nashville-based hotelier Rajesh Aggarwal owns the property — with addresses of 1212, 1214 and 1218 McGavock St. and overlooking the downtown interstate loop — and apparently has found a buyer, according to sources. A Metro permit references a building of 400 residential units, 6,000 square feet of restaurant space and 1,800 square feet of retail space now slated for the site. The Nashville office of Raleigh-based engineering and land-planning company Kimley-Horn is listed on the permit.