EVE Online's Latest Update Improves Lighting, Shaders In New Eden

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an update titled Bring out EVE's Colors, the space-faring MMO has received nother visual update, this time bringing lighting, shader and more changes to EVE Online. This visual update aims to, quite literally, bring out EVE Online's colors by smoothing out gradients and, as developer CCP Games puts it, make the colors in EVE "brighter and deeper." CCP states that every "visual interaction" is touched by the latest update, with the MMO's lighting, shaders and more getting a upgrade pass.

