Maryland State

Maryland rises 19 spots in CNBC's list of best states for business

Maryland jumped 19 spots to No. 12 in CNBC's annual list of America's best states for business — the biggest leap of any state. Maryland previously ranked No. 31 in 2019, the last time CNBC released its list. CNBC's ranking takes into consideration 60 measures of competitiveness and then separates the metrics into 10 categories, weighted based on how frequently each is used as a selling point in state economic development marketing materials.

Baltimore Business Journal

Baltimore Business Journal

Baltimore, MD
The Baltimore Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

