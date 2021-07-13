Princess Diana’s Childhood Bike Is Going Up for Auction
One of Princess Diana’s beloved childhood treasures is about to hit the auction block. The late royal’s childhood Tracker bike made by Trust Manufacturing Co. is being sold by East Bristol Auctions as part of their quarterly Specialist Toy Collectors Auction. As a young girl in the 1970s, Diana regularly rode the bright red “Chopper”-style bicycle around her family’s estate in Althorp, Northamptonshire. Once she outgrew it, the Spencers sold the bike to their housekeeper, Maudie Pendrey, at an auction for £20 and she kept it as a memento of her time working for the family, according to Bristol Live. The description of the lot on East Bristol Auctions’s listing adds that, following the housekeeper’s death in 2006, the bike was sold by Pendrey’s son and subsequently put on display at the House On The Hill Toy Museum in Stansted where it was displayed until very recently.www.vanityfair.com
