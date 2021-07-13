Cancel
Mentone, IN

Catherine B. Warren Reichard Poole — UPDATED

By Molly Lewis
inkfreenews.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCatherine B. Warren Reichard Poole, 94, Mentone, went to be with the Lord at 6:30 a.m., Monday, July 12, 2021, after a brief stay at Mason Healthcare of Warsaw. Catherine was born on Feb. 26, 1927, in Tippecanoe, to the late Russell and Nora (Hall) Warren. She graduated from Tippecanoe High School as Salutatorian of her class in 1945. She married Milo Reichard on July 17, 1945. She and Milo had six children. The family spent many years on the farm together. She then married on March 6, 1982, to Morris E. Poole. He preceded her in death on May 25, 1998.

