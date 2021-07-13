Cancel
The Good, Bad, and Baffling of the 2021 Emmy Award Nominees

By Lauren Puckett-Pope, Katherine Krueger
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery year, we partake in the sacred ritual of applauding, booing, and scratching our heads at the annual Emmy Award nominations. It is a tradition perhaps long-antiquated, but a tradition nonetheless—and there's certainly power in the status quo. So when the Emmys voters almost get their picks right, there's a general sense of bewildered glee. The 2021 nominations finally landed on July 13, 2021, and as always, there's plenty to unpack. Let's break down the good, the bad, and the baffling.

