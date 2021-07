As we continue to evaluate possible candidates for Pac-12 expansion, the Oklahoma State Cowboys fit into an important piece of Pac-12 history. Like Texas Tech — another school worthy of consideration (which is not the same as inclusion or invitation) — Oklahoma State was part of Larry Scott’s big plan a decade ago to create a Pac-16. OSU and Tech would join Texas and Oklahoma to create a superconference in the West. That plan fell apart, but Oklahoma State and Pac-12 fans remember that the Pokes were considered part of a larger package deal. That could open the door for a union of the two parties this time around.