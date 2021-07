INDIANAPOLIS – It has only happened once in Crossroads League history. Kyle Mangas is hoping to be next in line to get a shot at the NBA. Per Crossroads League sports information director Seth Mikel, only Durand Walker has made the jump from the Crossroads League to the NBA, from the then-Mid-Central College Conference and Marion College (Indiana Wesleyan University) to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 1982 Draft. Back then, there were 10 rounds and Walker landed in the 10th round as the first selection of the round by the Cavs.