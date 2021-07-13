Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Report: Apple working on new financing service called 'Apple Pay Later'

By Joe Wituschek
imore.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple is working on a new service internally called 'Apple Pay Later.'. The new service would allow Apple Pay users to pay over time for their purchases. As reported by Bloomberg Law, the new service, known internally as 'Apple Pay Later,' would allow anyone who makes a purchase with Apple Pay to increment their payments over time. According to the report, the service would work for all Apple Pay purchases - even those made with something over that Apple Card.

www.imore.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Card#Apple Inc#Affirm Holdings Inc#Paypal Holdings Inc#Apple Pay Later#Goldman Sachs Group Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Paypal
News Break
Economy
News Break
Goldman Sachs
Related
Cell Phonesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Apple works on a new screen with the iPhone 11 processor

Apple is one of the companies in the technology segment most committed to the environment. In recent years it has flaunted this in its presentations, even in the presentations of its products stating that these are built with recycled materials. And now it seems that this is not going to be the only thing that recycles to know the manufacturing plans of a new external monitor for Mac computers.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

FSA Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

FSA Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 56.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,597 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 17,520 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.1% of FSA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. FSA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Businessmodernreaders.com

Apple’s (AAPL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $165.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock. Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AAPL. UBS Group reissued a...
ElectronicsMacdaily News

Apple reportedly working on successor to Pro Display XDR

Apple is internally testing a new external display with a dedicated A13 chip and also Neural Engine which is is likely to be the successor to Pro Display XDR. The new display is being developed under the codename J327, but at this point, details about technical specifications are unclear. According to sources, this display will have an Apple-made SoC, which right now is the A13 Bionic chip — the same one used in the iPhone 11 lineup.
ElectronicsApple Insider

Apple working on new pro-level display with embedded A13 chip, claims report

Apple is reportedly working on another pro-level display that may replace the Pro Display XDR, using an Apple-developed chip at its core. A new report claims that the Pro Display XDR is just Apple's first entry in its return to the professional display market. A new display is said to be in development, using the codename J327. — The report published onFriday afternoon on 9to5 Mac is light on details, presumably because the display is in early development. However, the report claims that it is presently using the A13 Bionic chip for some reason, with the neural engine in the chip used to accelerate machine learning tasks.
EconomyForbes

If The Trend Is Apple’s Friend, Investors Might Watch For Earnings

To turn out robust double-digit gains in fiscal Q3. Eyes turn to iPhone, Macs, Services as hybrid work seen helping stay-at-home products. One question Is if AAPL might be looking to double-down on original content productions. An old phrase on Wall Street goes, “The trend is your friend.” If that’s...
BusinessBenzinga

Proposed British Law Could Ruin Apple's Market Share In UK

The UK has proposed a new agency, called the Digital Markets Unit (DMU), to "suspend, block and reverse" commercial decisions made by Tech Giants. What Happened: The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) regulates anti-competitive behavior in the UK. To rein in companies like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL), the CMA has proposed the Digital Markets Unit.
TechnologyCNET

Apple reportedly working on new iPad Mini with A15 processor

Apple's iPad Mini line is typically a step behind the tech giant's bigger tablets. A new report suggests the smaller iPad is getting an upgrade that'll inject some real power into it. A new iPad Mini is in the works and is expected to get upgrades including an A15 processor,...
ElectronicseMarketer

New pandemic personas, in-store VR experiences, and 'buy now, Apple Pay Later'

EMarketer · New Pandemic Personas, In-Store VR Experiences and 'Buy Now, Apple Pay Later' | Jul 20, 2021. On today's episode, we discuss which pandemic personas will stick around, why brands are struggling to know who their customers are, and the most important ways consumer behavior has likely changed permanently. We then talk about how people will shop once businesses are fully reopen, two new in-store virtual reality (VR) experiences, and what Apple's new “buy now, pay later” service could do to the space. Tune in to the discussion with eMarketer principal analyst at Insider Intelligence Suzy Davidkhanian.
Businessprotocol.com

Why Apple wants you to ‘buy now, pay later’

Hello and welcome to Protocol | Fintech! This Friday: Apple Pay … later, Mastercard's India ban, and Revolut's mega-deal with Tiger and SoftBank. After the iPhone, services is Apple's next-largest business, accounting for almost a fifth of revenue in its most recent quarter. It's a catch-all category, including everything from iCloud storage to Apple TV+ subscriptions, but at $16.9 billion a quarter, it's tough to find businesses that can move the needle.
BusinessAmerican Banker

Apple, new to buy now/pay later field, has its work cut out

Apple is well known for taking a disruptive approach to retail and payments. It's entering the buy now/pay later market at a time when rival lenders are salivating over the anticipated boom in spending on travel and back-to-school as lockdowns subside. Apple's entrance may rock the boat for existing BNPL...
TechnologyApple Insider

How Apple's rumored 'Apple Pay Later' could prove lucrative

Apple's rumored extension to Apple Pay is seen as a potentially lucrative move because of who this type of buy now, pay later facility appeals to. Apple has not announced that it will team up with Goldman Sachs to launch "Apple Pay Later," yet the very rumor has caused shares in rival firms to drop. As yet there are only a few players in the buy now, pay later (BNPL) market, but it's becoming increasingly profitable as worldwide spending habits change.
BusinessCNET

Apple tightens its grip on remote work, report says

Apple expects its employees to start returning to the office in September, and now the company is reportedly clamping down further on remote work. Some employees are saying it's even harder to get remote work approved since Apple decided to go ahead with its hybrid plan, according to a Thursday report.
TechnologyArs Technica

With Apple Pay Later, Apple may take another stab at the PayPal model

Apple will continue to expand beyond traditional technology projects with a new feature the company is internally calling "Apple Pay Later," according to a new report from Bloomberg. Further Reading. With Apple Pay Later, users making either retail or online purchases with Apple Pay will have the option of paying...

Comments / 0

Community Policy