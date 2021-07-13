Report: Apple working on new financing service called 'Apple Pay Later'

Apple is reportedly working on another pro-level display that may replace the Pro Display XDR, using an Apple-developed chip at its core. A new report claims that the Pro Display XDR is just Apple's first entry in its return to the professional display market. A new display is said to be in development, using the codename J327. — The report published onFriday afternoon on 9to5 Mac is light on details, presumably because the display is in early development. However, the report claims that it is presently using the A13 Bionic chip for some reason, with the neural engine in the chip used to accelerate machine learning tasks.