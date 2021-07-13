Report: Apple working on new financing service called 'Apple Pay Later'
Apple is working on a new service internally called 'Apple Pay Later.'. The new service would allow Apple Pay users to pay over time for their purchases. As reported by Bloomberg Law, the new service, known internally as 'Apple Pay Later,' would allow anyone who makes a purchase with Apple Pay to increment their payments over time. According to the report, the service would work for all Apple Pay purchases - even those made with something over that Apple Card.www.imore.com
