Touting New Trains, Amtrak CEO Foresees Riders Heading Back

General Motors announced Friday a second recall of the all-electric Chevrolet Bolt to address a battery defect blamed for recent car fires. GM cited "two rare manufacturing defects" in the high-voltage batteries, which are produced by LG Chem in South Korea. The automaker said it will notify 2017-2019 Bolt owners when replacement parts are available. The recall affects about 69,000 cars globally, including around 51,000 in the United States. "Out of an abundance of caution, customers should continue to park their vehicles outside immediately after charging and not leave their vehicles charging overnight," GM warned.