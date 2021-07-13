Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Touting New Trains, Amtrak CEO Foresees Riders Heading Back

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 12 days ago

DETROIT (AP) — Amtrak is betting big on a return of ridership. The nation’s passenger railroad wants to replace its nearly half-century-old fleet with state-of-the-art trains that can operate on electricity or diesel fuel. It plans to spend $7.3 billion to buy 83 trains made by Siemens, with options to buy more if ridership increases. Funding must still be approved by Congress, but William Flynn, Amtrak's CEO, says he's confident it will happen.

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amtrak#Railroads#Passenger Trains#Ceo#Tunnels#New Trains#Detroit#Ap#Siemens#Congress#Usb#Wi Fi#Americans#Ada#Alstom#Johns Hopkins#Cdc#Pre Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Rail Transport
Related
TrafficUSA Today

Amtrak's new train fleet promises all the bells, whistles. Here's what riders can expect.

DETROIT — Amtrak is betting big on a return of ridership. The nation’s passenger railroad wants to replace its nearly half-century-old fleet with state-of-the-art trains that can operate on electricity or diesel fuel. It plans to spend $7.3 billion to buy 83 trains made by Siemens, with options to buy more if ridership increases. Funding must still be approved by Congress, but William Flynn, Amtrak's CEO, says he's confident it will happen.
Vermont StateWRGB

Amtrak and VTRANS announce train service will continue in Vermont

VERMONT (WRGB) — Amtrak and VTRANS have announced train service will continue in Vermont on Monday. In celebration of the restoration, customers can take advantage of $1 fares are being offered for travel within Vermont on its first day of service. Celebratory events will also kick off with local dignitaries...
Personal Financedigitalmarketnews.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: Latest News On Payments!

There is an update regarding the fourth stimulus check. We bring to you the latest news regarding a petition of $2,000, payments of $1,000 for all the teachers, and payments of $600 inside California. The Fate Of The 4th Stimulus Check Is Still Unclear!. The article speaks about whether you...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Western US airports face jet fuel shortage

Jet fuel shortages have started to hit states like California and Nevada, threatening flight delays and cargo deliveries, The Associated Press reported. The shortages are increased by demands from firefighting and commercial aircraft as well as issues in supply chain, leading to flights being disrupted at airports around the Pacific Northwest, AP reported.
Montana StatePosted by
The Hill

Overnight Energy: Dakota Access Pipeline fined over safety violations | Electric cars to outsell combustion vehicles in US by 2036 | Montana governor mobilizes National Guard to assist with wildfires

TGIF!!! Welcome to Overnight Energy, your source for the day’s energy and environment news. Please send tips and comments to Rachel Frazin at rfrazin@thehill.com . Follow her on Twitter: @RachelFrazin . Reach Zack Budryk at zbudryk@thehill.com or follow him at @BudrykZack . Today we’re looking at a federal fine for...
Nevada StateImperial Valley Press Online

Nevada airport faces flight delays from jet fuel shortage

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The airport serving Nevada’s second largest metro area faces a shortage of jet fuel that could force the cancellation of cargo and passenger fights, potentially restricting the flow of tourists and essential goods into the northern part of the state. Nevada’s political leaders issued a statement...
Baltimore, MDfoxbaltimore.com

MTA bus route changes intended to make it easier to get to job centers

BALTIMORE (WBFF) - The Maryland Department of Transportation is changing some bus routes to offer better service at locations that employ a lot of people. The bus route changes will support job centers at Tradepoint Atlantic and Cockeysville. There will be the creation of a new Express BusLink route between West Baltimore and Tradepoint Atlantic. The surcharge for Express Bur riders will also be eliminated.
Vermont StatePosted by
AFP

GM announces 2nd Bolt recall to address fire risk

General Motors announced Friday a second recall of the all-electric Chevrolet Bolt to address a battery defect blamed for recent car fires. GM cited "two rare manufacturing defects" in the high-voltage batteries, which are produced by LG Chem in South Korea. The automaker said it will notify 2017-2019 Bolt owners when replacement parts are available. The recall affects about 69,000 cars globally, including around 51,000 in the United States. "Out of an abundance of caution, customers should continue to park their vehicles outside immediately after charging and not leave their vehicles charging overnight," GM warned.
Rutland, VTmountaintimes.info

Amtrak is back

Crowds gather in Rutland and Castleton to celebrate reopening. At 7:30 a.m. on Monday, July 19, the James M. Jeffords Station in downtown Rutland was packed with passengers eager to board the Ethan Allen Express for the first time in 16 months. Many local officials and residents were there for the celebration. After remarks at the Rutland station they rode to Castleton for a second celebration.
Nebraska StateNews Channel Nebraska

New Amtrak locomotive spotted in Nebraska

RALSTON, Neb. -- It's a new day for Amtrak. The company is set to begin using its new line of locomotives, and one just made its way through Nebraska. The new trains were revealed in June, and the first one is en route from the plant in California to Delaware.
Trafficwarrensburgstarjournal.com

Second statewide round-trip Amtrak train resumes operation

WARRENSBURG — The second round-trip Amtrak train ran through the Warrensburg train station for the first time in over a year on Monday, July 19. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need...
Essex, VTvermontbiz.com

Amtrak returns with hundreds of happy riders

By Timothy McQuiston, Vermont Business Magazine Amtrak returned to Vermont today with a splash. The literal splash was provided by ongoing rain that stopped just in time for passengers to board in Essex Junction. The festive atmosphere was a backdrop to what Amtrak officials say is the biggest ridership day in Vermont since the Vermonter (previously the Montrealer) began operating in 1995.
Vermont StateWCAX

Amtrak Vermonter service gets back on track

A new self-guided tour of the Hinesburg Town Forest showcases the state’s efforts to create responsible forest management practices. Vermont stands to benefit should Congress manage to pass an infrastructure bill. Hassan presses Fauci on child vaccination timeline. Updated: 34 minutes ago. New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan Tuesday pressed Dr....
Kalamazoo, MIIonia Sentinel-Standard

Amtrak ridership back up, Wolverine line resuming

KALAMAZOO — Amtrak is restoring service in West Michigan after the pandemic caused a dramatic drop in the number of passengers, reports WOOD-TV 8. On Monday, the rail service will bring back an evening route on the Wolverine line, which runs between Detroit and Chicago passing through Kalamazoo and Battle Creek. A mid-day departure will be restored Sept. 7.

Comments / 0

Community Policy