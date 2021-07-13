Local Group Trains Young Workers in Construction By Rehabbing Homes
From KMOV4: A local group brought churches, trade unions and businesses together on Saturday to help build up the community one nail at a time. R3 Development is working on rehabbing houses in East St. Louis. The group brings in young workers to pay and train while residents get a rehabbed home. Deeply rooted in faith, organizers say it can make a difference for young people in tough situations.www.constructforstl.org
