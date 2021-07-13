The Supply Chain’s Perfect Storm

From ProBuilder: When builder Mike Satterfield took a drive through his communities under construction this past March, the world looked like it had come to a halt. Instead of the usual clues indicating the normal progression of building—a poured concrete slab on lots adjacent to others with homes framed or sided or nearly completed—he saw nothing but housewrapped skeletons without windows. “Everybody is waiting on windows, and nothing is going any further,” says the EVP and CEO of Great Southern Homes, in Irmo, S.C.