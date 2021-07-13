Swords of Legends Online Sells Over 200K Units Since Launch; Gameforge Promises To 'Continue To Work Diligently' To Alleviate NA Server Issues

Gameforge has revealed the details for Swords of Legends Online’s first battle pass, as well as a host of unique cosmetics coming to the game for its summer festival. Swords of Legends Online is the Chinese mythology-inspired MMORPG that launched earlier in July, and with the game now out in the wild in the West it’s starting to receive a slew of post-launch updates. The biggest addition comes with the first Battle Pass, which will run from July 22 to September 2, 2021. Similar to battle passes in other games like Fortnite, in Swords of Legends Online players can complete daily tasks and assignments to gain points and work toward milestones. Once milestones are reached players will unlock rewards like cosmetics and better gear, and the Premium Pass comes with its own set of rewards, as seen in the image below. More info can be seen on the game’s official site.