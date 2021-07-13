Swords of Legends Online Sells Over 200K Units Since Launch; Gameforge Promises To 'Continue To Work Diligently' To Alleviate NA Server Issues
Swords of Legends might have had a smooth EU launch last weekend, players on the other side of the pond had a less than stellar experience thanks to myriad issues with the North American server. Gameforge, the publisher of SOLO in the West, has promised to "continue to work diligently" to ensure that players are getting the best experience possible moving forward.www.mmorpg.com
Comments / 0