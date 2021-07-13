Cancel
Buying Cars

How Color Can Affect Your Car’s Resale Value (and Why Yellow Resells Better Than Black)

By Mike Winters
Lifehacker
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent study reveals that color can be a big factor in resale value of a car—with a three-year depreciation rate that can vary 25% between colors. What’s most surprising is that oddball colors, like yellow or orange, actually do better overall compared to traditionally “safe” colors like black or grey. But should a color’s resale value be a big factor in your buying decision? Well, it’s not that simple—the range in depreciation is distorted by scarcity, model type, and shifting consumer taste.

