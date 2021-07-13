How Color Can Affect Your Car’s Resale Value (and Why Yellow Resells Better Than Black)
A recent study reveals that color can be a big factor in resale value of a car—with a three-year depreciation rate that can vary 25% between colors. What’s most surprising is that oddball colors, like yellow or orange, actually do better overall compared to traditionally “safe” colors like black or grey. But should a color’s resale value be a big factor in your buying decision? Well, it’s not that simple—the range in depreciation is distorted by scarcity, model type, and shifting consumer taste.lifehacker.com
