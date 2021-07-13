Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Latter-day Saint mission president dies after battling COVID-19 for weeks

By Scott D. Pierce
Salt Lake Tribune
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Latter-day Saint mission president who battled COVID-19 for nearly two months died Tuesday, becoming the eighth full-time missionary — and second mission president — for the Utah-based faith to die this year, though this was the first missionary fatality in 2021 to be publicly linked to the coronavirus. José...

www.sltrib.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missionary Church#Philippines#Latter Day Saint#Bolivia#Religion#Public Health#Nigerian
Related
Grand Haven, MIPosted by
Grand Haven Tribune

GH man ordained as Catholic priest

A Grand Haven man said that he had the “most joyful weekend of my life” when he was ordained into the priesthood recently. Grand Rapids Bishop David Walkowiak and 50 fellow priests welcomed Noah Thelen, 27, into the Catholic Church during Mass at the Grand Rapids Cathedral on June 5.
ReligionArgus Observer Online

Rev. Roy Delia: The coming world ruler

“And in the latter time … a king of fierce countenance, and understanding dark sentences, shall stand up. And his power shall be mighty, but not by his own power: and he shall destroy wonderfully, and shall prosper, and practise … And through his policy also he shall cause craft to prosper in his hand; and he shall magnify himself in his heart, and by peace shall destroy many: he shall also stand up against the Prince of princes; but he shall be broken without hand” (Daniel 8:23-25). “And all that dwell upon the earth shall worship him, whose names are not written in the book of life of the Lamb slain from the foundation of the world” (Revelation 13:8).
ReligionThe Guardian

My relatives went to a Catholic school for Native children. It was a place of horrors

There is so much mourning Native people have yet to do. The full magnitude of Native suffering has yet to be entirely understood, especially when it comes to the nightmarish legacies of American Indian boarding schools. The purpose of the schools was “civilization”, but, as I have written elsewhere, boarding schools served to provide access to Native land, by breaking up Native families and holding children hostage so their nations would cede more territory. And one of the primary benefactors of the boarding school system is the Catholic church, which is today the world’s largest non-governmental landowner, with roughly 177 million acres of property throughout the globe. Part of the evidence of how exactly the church acquired its wealth in North America is literally being unearthed, and it exists in stories of the Native children whose lives it stole, which includes my own family.
ReligionPosted by
The Independent

‘We didn’t want to be in the news’: Pastor pleas for ‘mercy’ after 125 in his ‘masks optional’ summer camp get Covid

A pastor in Texas has spoken out after at least 125 of his congregation - including children - became infected with coronavirus following a student ministry camp that was reportedly mask-optional. Pastor Bruce Wesley of Clear Creek Community Church posted a video of his prayer for God to heal his sick congregation. "Lord, we didn't want to be in the news, at least not for this, maybe for serving or some extreme generosity, but not this," he said. "So we ask for your mercy. We ask for your healing for all of those who became sick with this virus and...
ReligionKSLTV

President Nelson Announces Final Latter-day Saint Temple Has Reopened

SALT LAKE CITY — All 160 operating temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have reopened for worship services, according to President Russell M. Nelson. The Kyiv Ukraine Temple, which reopened on Monday, was the final temple to reopen since all temples were closed at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Montana StateKSLTV

Missionaries From Utah, Montana Killed In New Mexico Car Crash

FARMINGTON, N.M. — Two missionaries serving for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have died following a car crash in New Mexico. A third was listed in stable condition. Church officials said 20-year-old Elder Tyson Gene Haycock, of Miles City, Montana, and 20-year-old Elder Michael Austin Davis, of...
ReligionPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Having joy even on death row

In 1985, Anthony Ray Hinton was charged with the murders of two restaurant managers. It was a set up — he’d been miles away when the crimes happened — but he was found guilty and sentenced to death. At the trial, Ray forgave those who lied about him, adding that...
Grand Junction, COnbc11news.com

Site for new Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints temple announced

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The new temple site for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints has been declared. The location of the new Colorado Temple was announced as a 6.94-acre site, located at the intersection of Horizon Drive and North 12th Street, a prominent area that Is only a mile from I-70. Right now, The closest LDS temple is three and half hours a way in Monticello Utah so the temple is a welcome relief for church goers on the Western Slope. The Grand Junction Temple will be the third temple built in Colorado, following ones in Denver and Fort Collins. Once completed, the single-story temple will be about 25,000 square feet.
ReligionBelief.Net

4 Scriptures to Avoid Your Fear of Death

One thing we can be sure of in this life is that it will come to an end. Even though we know that we will all die at some point, we are never prepared for when that time comes. Many of us are also not emotionally prepared to deal with death. When we know death is imminent, we tend to struggle and may even head to a space of denial. While this is part of the normal grieving process, it can still be challenging to deal with. Fear of death is a common anxiety. The way we view death can affect how we move in our daily lives. If you are someone who fears death, here are four scriptures to help overcome it.
ReligionPosted by
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

God answers our prayers

Editor's note: Tammy Real-McKeighan has been on vacation this week. This is one of her previous columns. I like Albert Anson’s stories. Albert and his wife, June, are dear saints of God and members of Full Life Church in Fremont. I’ve known them for years. Recently, Albert was sharing some...
Nevada StatePosted by
Deseret News

Nevada man found incompetent to stand trial for 2018 Latter-day Saint sacrament meeting killing

A judge ruled Tuesday that the man accused of shooting a man to death in a Latter-day Saint sacrament meeting in 2018 in Fallon, Nevada, is incompetent to stand trial. John Kelly O’Connor, 51, was charged with murder and held on $1 million bail after witnesses said he walked into the worship service and shot Charles ‘Bert’ Miller, a man he had known for years. Both men had been members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Comments / 0

Community Policy