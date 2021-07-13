Latter-day Saint mission president dies after battling COVID-19 for weeks

One thing we can be sure of in this life is that it will come to an end. Even though we know that we will all die at some point, we are never prepared for when that time comes. Many of us are also not emotionally prepared to deal with death. When we know death is imminent, we tend to struggle and may even head to a space of denial. While this is part of the normal grieving process, it can still be challenging to deal with. Fear of death is a common anxiety. The way we view death can affect how we move in our daily lives. If you are someone who fears death, here are four scriptures to help overcome it.