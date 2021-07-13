Judge facing removal over school confrontation gets September hearing date
The New Jersey Supreme Court will hear arguments on whether or not to remove embattled Superior Court Judge Theresa Mullen this fall. Chief Justice Stuart Rabner on Tuesday issued an order calling for oral arguments over Mullen’s motion to dismiss a presentment filed against her by the Advisory Committee on Judicial Conduct that recommended she be removed from her post over her behavior in a 2016 lawsuit against her children’s school.newjerseyglobe.com
Comments / 0