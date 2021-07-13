Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Women's Health

Birth Control: Past

NHPR
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been over 60 years since the Food and Drug Administration first approved the birth control pill. The pill provided more control over fertility and reproductive health for generations of women. But its history is troubled. The pill was first tested on low-income women in Puerto Rico. Today, the burden...

www.nhpr.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birth Control#Fertility
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
FDA
Country
Puerto Rico
News Break
Women's Health
Related
Colorado Stateyr.media

Study: Birth Control Helped Reduce Colorado’s Dropout Rate

A new study has found that making contraceptives and reproductive care accessible through a state-funded program in Colorado reduced the high school dropout rate for young women. Researchers from the University of Colorado and the U.S. Census Bureau conducted a study that compared graduation rates in Colorado before and after...
Madisonville, KYbaptisthealth.com

Getting Pregnant After Birth Control in Madisonville, KY

Baptist Health Madisonville: Getting Pregnant After Birth Control. If you are ready to start a family, getting pregnant after birth control could be easy and straightforward. Learn more about family planning at Baptist Health. Getting Pregnant After Birth Control in Madisonville, KY HealthTalks Transcript. Christopher Squires, DO, OB/GYN:. There are...
Peoria, ILhoiabc.com

Local doctor weighs in on new, over the counter birth control law

PEORIA (HOI) -- People in Illinois can soon get hormonal birth control without seeing a doctor. One local doctor said this can set health care back. Governor Pritzker signed that bill Thursday. Dr. Tracy Bochantin, Peoria OBGYN, believes there are more cons than pros to this bill. "I think it's...
Asheville, NCMountain Xpress

Birthing pains

A recent Tuesday afternoon at the Western North Carolina Birth Center was unusually quiet. The birthing rooms were empty. No laboring mothers paced the halls; no infants wailed. The staff arrived for work, but the mood was forlorn. July 20 marked the close of the WNC Birth Center, the only...
PharmaceuticalsJohnson City Press

ETSU study aims to evaluate pharmacist-prescribed contraception as means of filling a gap in regional birth control access

Dr. KariLynn Dowling-McClay, an assistant professor of Pharmacy Practice at East Tennessee State University Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy, has received an $11,998 ETSU Research Development Committee (RDC) Grant to study pharmacist-prescribed contraception (PPC) as a means of filling the gap in regional access to birth control in Appalachia and the southern U.S.
PoliticsJournal Gazette and Times Courier

Watch now: Pritzker talks about expanding access to birth control

Watch now: New Illinois law will allow women to get birth control directly from pharmacists. Women in Illinois will soon be able to get hormonal birth control directly from pharmacists, without first visiting doctors, under a bill signed into law Thursday by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says 1 in 10 People Who Got Pfizer or Moderna Made This Mistake

COVID vaccinations have taken off in the U.S. over the last six months. More than 321 million doses have been administered throughout the country—and a majority of those have been the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Over 176 million doses of Pfizer and 132 million doses of Moderna have been given, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, more people getting these two vaccines means that more people are at risk for making a major mistake with their vaccination. The CDC says more than 1 in 10 people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have missed their second dose, even though both vaccines require two doses for full vaccination.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

99% of People Who Die From COVID Have This in Common

One of the least-heralded benefits of a COVID-19 vaccine is that it can not only help prevent you from getting coronavirus, but minimize the impact if you do contract the virus through a "breakthrough" infection. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Meet the Press yesterday to reveal what 99% of recent COVID deaths have in common. Read on for four life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Warns These States Will Have Next Surge

COVID-19 cases are rising in 29 states. That's why this pandemic is nowhere near over, although it once appeared that way. In response, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on The Situation Room With Wolf Blitzer to issue a warning, about certain areas of America that are in more danger than others—and it's a message we all need to hear. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Said Here's Who Should be Mandated to Get Vaccinated

The coronavirus pandemic threatens to be with us forever, as cases rise, many Americans refuse to be vaccinated—and we may all need booster shots, as protection from some vaccines reportedly wears off. What to do? How can you keep yourself and your family safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on CNBC's Squawk Box opposite Becky Quick to warn that we should be concerned about Delta, and gave essential advice about how to stay OK. Read on for five essential pieces of life-saving advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

Comments / 0

Community Policy