Usain Bolt loses his first 800m race
The world’s fastest man, Usain Bolt, came out of retirement for one day only on Tuesday to race the 800m at his home track in Jamaica. This was his first crack at the distance, but instead of racing another athlete, he was going up against a CarMax customer who was getting an instant online offer for a vehicle on her phone while Bolt ran around the track. It was CarMax who came out victorious, beating Bolt by about three seconds.runningmagazine.ca
Comments / 13