If you could pick a fan reaction to any Miami Dolphins disastrous draft choice and have it embody what the ensuing season looks like, there’s a great chance that the 2007 selection of WR Ted Ginn Jr. with a top-10 overall pick would be a the choice. Because that season, 2007, brought about just one win for the Miami Dolphins, an overtime victory against the Baltimore Ravens in December. The team’s first-year head coach, Cam Cameron, ran the team into the ground and bottomed out at 1-15. He was fired following the season. And if you were to rewind back to that April when the Dolphins chose Ginn with a top-10 overall pick, there were plenty of clues that this regime was going to be in over it’s head.