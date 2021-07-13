Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

Ceiling Wallpaper: An Interior Design Move That’s Topping the Trend List

By Yelena Moroz Alpert
mansionglobal.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAPOLLINA BAKER had every intention of papering the walls of her children’s craft room. Then reality set in. “Paint splatter and markers often end up all over the walls,” said the attorney turned design consultant in Dripping Springs, Texas. “We decided to install wallpaper on the ceiling only.” She chose Hygge & West’s Daydream, in which blue swallows swirl through cotton-candy clouds. “The room seems so much bigger and taller with the ‘sky,’” said Mrs. Baker.

www.mansionglobal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wallpaper#Dripping Springs#Hygge West#Chasing Paper#A Street Prints#Farrow Ball#Stone Blue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Interior Design
Related
Interior DesignWallpaper*

Design Directory 2021: dining room furniture

Elevate your dining experience with our round-up of the finest contemporary furniture, from sophisticated dining chairs to geometric tables, seductive lighting, and enchanting bar cabinets for an after-supper tipple. The Wallpaper* edit of delectable dining room furniture is part of the Wallpaper* Design Directory 2021 – our annual pick of inspiring new furniture for every room of the house.
Interior DesignDomaine

15 Stylish Ways to Design and Decorate Your Apartment

Once you've gotten through the apartment hunting process, the real fun starts. Moving in and creating a cozy, happy home in an apartment comes with its own set of challenges. Should you paint those white walls? Will your landlord let you make small improvements or will you sacrifice your security deposit? And if you own your apartment, you may wonder which upgrades are really worth the investment.
Interior DesignPosted by
Rutherford Source

Replacing Your Kitchen Cabinets? Check Out These 6 Amazing Color Trends

You know that certain shade of avocado green or salmon pink that instantly dates kitchens and bathrooms to a bygone era? The instant reaction you’re having is proof positive that color can date a room really fast. Since you spend so much time in the kitchen you’ll want to see colors that inspire you and bring you joy. Spending time in a kitchen with outdated colors doesn’t have that effect!
Interior DesignPosted by
Daily Mail

Is trendy home decor DEVALUING your property? Expert reveals fashionable features that put buyers off - including freestanding baths, kitchen islands and statement tiles

While an on-trend home might look good on your Instagram grid, investing in the latest fads could be reducing the price of your property, experts have claimed. Holly Herbert, head of content at webuyanyhouse.co.uk, in collaboration with sofa and carpet specialist ScS, has revealed the ten interior features currently hugely popular on social media that could devalue your home.
Interior Designalbuquerqueexpress.com

Suntech Interiors levelling up next interior designing mark

Chandigarh (Punjab/Haryana) [India], July 14 (ANI/PNN): Another name making constant success in the interior world is of this Power couple, heading Suntech Interiors. This levelling up company is founded by RS Bahl and Sadhna Bahl. What started as an honest beginning for the power couple in 1997, right from contributing their effort into a small interior business, to what the whole of India knows today, recognizes itself as the most promising personalized interior design company of the time. Being situated on the Northern side - their journey sets an ideal example of true entrepreneurship! Aah sorry! 'Coupletrepreneurship'!With the motto of "Customized interior design for all", the current owners of Suntech Interiors started working on their dream project by crafting the interiors using the best-suited materials, modifying them ergonomically, and matching the textures according to the rough and tough environmental situation of India.
TV & Videosrealtor.com

‘Farmhouse Facelift’ Reveals the Biggest Farmhouse Decor Fail of All

With farmhouse style being all the rage, Hulu has hopped on the bandwagon with a new show, “Farmhouse Facelift,” featuring brother-sister renovators Carolyn Wilbrink and Billy Pearson. In this series, Wilbrink, a designer, and Pearson, a carpenter, fix up old country houses in Canada, giving them modern comforts while keeping...
Interior Designorlandomedicalnews.com

The Perfect Flooring for a Healthy Home

When making a flooring selection, application is going to be the first and arguably the most important issue to address. While commercial applications like medical offices and retail spaces may require certain flooring features, a residential application may call for completely different specifications. Even certain areas of a residential application can lend themselves to different requirements than other areas – for example soft materials like carpet in areas where peace and quiet are valued like bedrooms and hard, waterproof surfaces for wet areas such as kitchens and bathrooms.
Interior Designksl.com

Building? Redesigning? Here’s what is trending in home design right now…

Checking out designer homes isn’t just about admiring the craftsmanship, although we certainly do! You can get some serious inspiration for projects in your own space. Paul Ray, with the Northern Wasatch Home Builders Association, shares what trends to look for in this year’s Parade of Homes. He shares some setbacks they have faced this year, and some unique homes to check out.
Interior DesignHouzz

New This Week: 4 Colorful Living Rooms With Personality

Homeowners’ request. “The architecture of the home was inspired by Addison Mizner, who was famous for Mediterranean Revival and Spanish Colonial styles,” interior designer Dina Varner says. “The homeowners wanted to lighten the feel of the home with the fabrics while maintaining the integrity of the antiques and the architecture. We used pale blue and white cotton and linen fabrics to soften the room.”
Visual Artfb101.com

Restaurant Designers Hunger for Photo-Real Wallpaper Art

Photography-based art installations infusing visual storytelling, emotional engagement in restaurant interior design. As a highly effective form of marketing, visual storytelling can encompass virtually every aspect of a restaurant’s brand. Of course, the single greatest opportunity for a restaurant to convey its own brand narrative is through its interior design. While the right color choices, lighting and wall art are among the décor elements that can boost a patron’s appetite, restauranteurs can go a step further and infuse custom artwork into the walls, themselves. This in the form of photo-real wallpapers like those offered by Fotografica—a company founded by photographer, artist and designer Julia Blaukopf that’s revered for bringing unique photography-based art installations into restaurants, businesses and homes around the world.
Interior Designswingingcafedoors.com

Modern Interior Door Designs of 2021

Looking to add a more modern touch to your home? Check out these modern interior door ideas to add a unique and stylish touch to your home. Doors have been an important part of interior design throughout history. While the elements evolve, doors are still a major focal point in our homes today.
Home & GardenSFGate

Living large: Why oversized patio pavers are a top trend in outdoor design

(BPT) - More than ever, today’s homeowners are placing high value on outdoor living, investing in exterior spaces where they can relax, entertain, play and enjoy Mother Nature. Seeking not just functionality, homeowners are unleashing their creativity and infusing their personal taste into standout exterior enhancements that feature a noteworthy trend: a highly customized look using unique, oversized pavers.
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

15 Sophisticated Industrial Powder Room Designs You Didn’t Expect

The industrial home design style is an acquired taste. Show it to someone who has never been exposed to something similar and they might run from it, but it doesn’t take too much to really get to know and appreciate this style. It is really unique and it is incredible open to alterations and customization that might not pass in some of the more modern or traditional styles that have stricter rules. If you look at the industrial powder room for example, you’ll be able to notice plenty of striking features that no other style has to offer.
Interior DesignPosted by
Domino

This DIYer Saved Nearly $1,000 by Stenciling Her Favorite Wallpaper Pattern

When Dinah Eke finally grew tired of the awkwardly long (and boringly blank) wall in her bedroom, she assumed wallpaper would be the simplest solution to spice up the space. But after falling head over heels in love with St. Frank’s Kuba cloth–inspired design, the project took a complicated turn. Not only did the heavyweight print require a traditional paste application (a risky install Eke wasn’t willing to try, given the fact that her Long Island City home is a rental), but she would need to purchase nearly $1,000 worth of material to fully cover the 12-by-9-foot surface. “It was crazy,” she says. “As much as I loved it, it was too much.”
Interior Designjacquelynclark.com

Peep the Design Trend That’s Setting Hearts Aflutter

Something I’ve been noticing popping up in the design world significantly more often these days is natural stone walls used as interior accents. The moment I first laid eyes on this look I swear my heart skipped a beat. Whether it’s clad on a fireplace surround, or a brick backsplash in the kitchen (my favourite!), I love that they instantly add warmth and soul to a space. I’m not going to lie, I’m not sad to see it happening far and wide right now. The key to ensuring it doesn’t feel too over-the-top thematic is to contrast the natural stone walls with a lot of clean lines and modern elements. Here are a few examples that have executed the natural stone wall look particularly well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy