Xavier Bourgault: 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile; A Smooth Scoring Winger Out of the QMJHL

By Mike Stromberg
allaboutthejersey.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXavier Bourgault is a forward with major scoring potential who has played his last three seasons with the Shawinigan Cataractes of the QMJHL. With his October 2002 birth date, Bourgault will be among the older first-year eligible players in this draft, which also helps explain his three full CHL seasons to this point. Bourgault has built upon his scoring rates each season in the QMJHL, starting out in a smaller role in his rookie season as a 16-year-old and growing into a team scoring leader for Shawinigan by his 18-year-old season, where he put up 20 goals and 40 points in 29 games. In terms of size, Bourgault is middle-of-the-road (if a bit slight right now) for a forward, checking in at 6’-0” and 172 pounds, per his Elite Prospects page.

