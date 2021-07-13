Turkey Barns and a Pig Shed Now Comprise a Lavish English Country Home

The opening of The Farmyard at The Newt will be “music to the ears of anyone who has tried to book a room” at this spectacular country house hotel in Somerset this summer, says Jade Conroy in The Daily Telegraph. The 17 new bedrooms, lying in a “small valley, just beyond the estate’s apple orchards… are split across a collection of original honey-hued Hadspen stone buildings”, comprising the former farmhouse, cheese-packing house and cider press. While the 17th-century Hadspen House (now the main hotel building) boasts “sharp and stylish features pasted on top of classic Palladian proportions – think colourful Patricia Urquiola chairs next to 17th-century oil portraits – the Farmyard’s neutral interiors feel more Scandinavian: clean-lined four-posters and wood-burning fireplaces under pitched ceilings”.