16 Celeb Lookalikes That'll Blow Your Mind

Elite Daily
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images;Jesse Grant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images. A-list celebrities get recognized wherever they go. Many stars are vocal about how even grocery shopping with their kids can be a hassle when people from all walks of life instantly recognize them from their favorite TV shows, movies, and beyond. Sometimes, though, celebrities look like other celebrities and don't even notice it until fans on social media point it out.

TennisElite Daily

Never Have I Ever Fans Are Freaking Out Over Season 2's Supermodel Narrator

Never Have I Ever’s first season was full of unexpected delights. Chief among them was the narrator, John McEnroe, the famous tennis champion. Devi’s idol was the voice narrating her life and experiences, expressing her thoughts, hopes, and dreams. But the conceit was too delicious for the series not to expand ongoing into Season 2. As fans discovered when they got to Episode 3, someone else has a celebrity narrator in their heads — Paxton, who hears everything in the voice of supermodel Gigi Hadid. These tweets about Gigi Hadid’s Never Have I Ever Season 2 narration are proof that every character should have a celebrity narrator — and the more surprising, the better.
CelebritiesUS Magazine

Loved By Celebs and Pediatricians: The Vitamins Your Baby Needs

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. From the outside looking in, it seems as if celebrities lead pretty busy lives. From shooting movies to appearing at social events to attending premieres, their schedules must be packed with glamorous engagements. That’s all it is, right?
CelebritiesElite Daily

Chrissy Opened Up About Being In The "Cancel Club" In An Emotional IG

Chrissy Teigen opened up about her current state of mind two months after being canceled in May for her history of cyber-bullying. The 35-year-old star admitted she’s unsure about whether it’s OK to share her feelings when she’s “clearly done something wrong.” At the end of the day, she decided to vent because she wants to start a dialogue with fans. If you haven’t checked it out already, Chrissy Teigen's Instagram about being canceled is a lot to take in.
CelebritiesElite Daily

Kanye And Irina Shayk's Relationship May Be Cooling Down

Oh, the sting of those six little words: I like you as a friend. Everyone’s been there, including — apparently — Kanye West. Rumor has it not even the multimillionaire rapper, record producer, and fashion entrepreneur can stay cuffed as of late, and his first post-divorce romance is already donezo. Apparently, his rumored boo, supermodel Irina Shayk, sees Kanye West as a friend. Rough.
MusicAOL Corp

Goldie Hawn, 75, is ‘forever young’ in playful beach video

Goldie Hawn is living out her "Mamma Mia" dreams. The 75-year-old actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video of her splashing around the water in Skiathos, Greece, with Abba's hit song and a beautiful Greek landscape in the background. "Can't stop, won't stop dancing," Hawn captioned the...
NFLPopculture

Miley Cyrus Shows Support for Britney Spears During 'Party in the USA' Performance

Miley Cyrus showed her support for Britney Spears this weekend during a Fourth of July performance at Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas, shouting out the #FreeBritney movement while singing her hit "Party in the U.S.A." After Cyrus sang the lyrics, "And a Britney song was on," she yelled, "Free Britney! Free free free free Britney!"
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Kate Hudson makes shocking confession about son Bing – fans react

Kate Hudson has marked her son Bing's eleventh birthday with the sweetest throwback – and made a shocking confession that left fans in awe. As the actress shared a picture of herself and her eldest son Ryder, who was seven years old in the picture, cradling a newborn Bing, the star confessed her middle child's latest hobby.
Family RelationshipsHello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston celebrates joyous family news

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Aniston and her family who are celebrating some happy news this week. It has been revealed that the Friends star's niece Eilish Melick, 24, and her husband Sean Nebbia, 26, have welcomed a baby boy, making her a great aunt!. Taking to Instagram, Jennifer's...
Public Healthnickiswift.com

Matt Damon Makes His Stance On COVID Vaccines Clear

Many celebrities have been urging the public to get the COVID-19 vaccine via social media and in interviews. Even the royals have been vocal about their thoughts on the vaccine. Duchess Kate Middleton shared a photo of herself getting vaccinated along with a simple caption. "Yesterday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at London's Science Museum," she wrote in an Instagram post in May. "I'm hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout – thank you for everything you are doing." In turn, Gayle King expressed her relief about getting vaccinated to Stephen Colbert, telling him that the vaccination makes her superhuman. "But now, Stephen, I am vaccinated," said King. "It is my superpower. I am vaccinated," she said. "I'm taking little baby steps [back into the world]."
CelebritiesPage Six

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck get cozy at Leah Remini’s birthday party

They’ve officially gone public. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck subtly made their Instagram debut as a couple after attending her longtime friend Leah Remini’s 51st birthday party together. The “King of Queens” alum shared a slideshow of photos Thursday from her star-studded bash in June and snuck in one black-and-white...
Rebecca Cukier

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Criticized For Upside-Down Splits Photo

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin is facing backlash as photos of her delivering a flawless upside-down split gain comments. The 31-year-old Russian-born star, who retired aged 22 back in 2012, has been topping up her Instagram influencer income, with a recent post seeing the 2008 all-around champion promote prescription-grade medication.
Daily Mirror

Britney Spears looks downcast in LA as she's spotted for first time since Instagram rant

Britney Spears has been spotted out and about in LA with her boyfriend Sam Asghari following her social media rant where she hit out at her father and sister. The 39-year-old Toxic hitmaker looked downcast as she drove her white Mercedes through the streets of LA as her boyfriend Sam accompanied her in the passenger seat, while Britney’s bodyguard also sat in the back of the car.

