San Francisco, CA

Some Breakthrough COVID Cases Among Vaccinated Appearing In Bay Area; CDC Puts East Bay Areas on Hot-Spot List

SFist
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the wake of a holiday travel week and the growing spread of the Delta variant, local reports are coming in with a bit more frequency of fully vaccinated people testing positive for COVID-19 and even getting sick. Public health officials aren't yet sounding alarm bells or talking about new lockdown orders, but don't be surprised if there's some sort of change with mask guidance in SF's future.

Comments / 6

