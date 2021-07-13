Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brownsville, TX

cdcb takes on the management of the Caracara Trails Project Manager role

By TBB Staff
texasborderbusiness.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCdcb | come dream. come build. was awarded the Valley Baptist Legacy Foundation grant and responsibility of hiring and managing the role for the Caracara Trails Project Manager (CCT PM) position. cdcb and the CCT PM will work with Rails-to-Trails and the Caracara Trails Advisory Board members to continue to grow and strengthen the Caracara Trails coalition, increase community awareness, increase capacity to attract tourism to the Caracara Trails, improve coordination among local, regional, and state agencies, and provide planning and research support to advance the Caracara Trails network.

texasborderbusiness.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brownsville, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Project Manager#Interior Design#Texas Border Business#Cct#Bc Workshop#The Ford Foundation#Cyclobia#The Belden Trail#Trailsproject#Lrgv#Austin Community College#Bfa#Parsons School Of Design#New School University#The Gladys Porter Zoo#The Bike Ped Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Fauci says US headed in `wrong direction’ on coronavirus

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The United States is in an “unnecessary predicament” of soaring COVID-19 cases fueled by unvaccinated Americans and the virulent delta variant, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert said Sunday. “We’re going in the wrong direction,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, describing himself as “very frustrated.”. He said...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S offers further air support to Afghan troops amid Taliban offensive

KABUL, July 25 (Reuters) - United States will to continue to carry out airstrikes to support Afghan forces facing attack from the insurgent Taliban, a regional U.S. commander said on Sunday as U.S. and other international forces have drawn down troops in Afghanistan. The Taliban escalated its offensive in recent...
NBAPosted by
Reuters

Lillard says no panic on Team USA after shock defeat to France

July 25 (Reuters) - Damian Lillard said the U.S. men's basketball team is not going to panic after losing to France on Sunday, an upset that has raised questions about whether the favourites can win a fourth consecutive Olympic gold. Team USA gave up a late lead en route to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy