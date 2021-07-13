cdcb takes on the management of the Caracara Trails Project Manager role

Cdcb | come dream. come build. was awarded the Valley Baptist Legacy Foundation grant and responsibility of hiring and managing the role for the Caracara Trails Project Manager (CCT PM) position. cdcb and the CCT PM will work with Rails-to-Trails and the Caracara Trails Advisory Board members to continue to grow and strengthen the Caracara Trails coalition, increase community awareness, increase capacity to attract tourism to the Caracara Trails, improve coordination among local, regional, and state agencies, and provide planning and research support to advance the Caracara Trails network.