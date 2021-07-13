Cancel
Saint Louis, MO

Local business owner charged with participation in January 6 riot

By KMOV.com Staff
KMOV
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 31-year-old Festus man faces four charges related to his participation in the January 6 Capitol riots. In a hearing Tuesday, Joshua Dressel appeared via teleconference as a judge outlined the crimes he's accused of. Dressel is charged with entering or remaining in a restricted building without authority, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building. Each of those crimes are misdemeanors.

